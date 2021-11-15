Mayor of Bauru announces McDonald’s assessment for multi-genre restrooms

posted on 11/14/2021 9:59 PM / updated on 11/14/2021 10:05 PM



After Suéllen Rosim announced the sanction of the fast food chain, city residents repudiated the decision. Supporters of President Bolsonaro praised the decision – (credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

The controversy over the multi-genre restrooms of a McDonald’s unit in Bauru, which took social media last Thursday (11/12), earned the snack bar a fine from the city hall in the interior of São Paulo. The news was given by Mayor Suéllen Rosim (Patriot).

“In relation to a video circulating on the internet about the restrooms of a cafeteria network in Bauru, the Sanitary Surveillance was on site and the requirements of the city’s sanitary code are not being met, so measures were taken!” Twitter.

According to article 96 of the Bauru Sanitary Code, toilets must “be separated and identified for each sex”. In a note, the city said that the establishment was fined and has up to 15 days to appeal and provide justification. If the statement is not made or the justification is rejected, the establishment may be fined and banned.

McDonald’s advisors said that promoting inclusive environments is a company commitment and that it has “adopted individual and independent use cabins so that all people feel welcome and can use them in comfort and privacy”. The network also said it is in contact with local authorities to “maintain its units in accordance with the guidelines determined by them”.

The video that caused the controversy was recorded by a woman, who does not reveal her identity. She films the bathroom doors, which indicate use by people of all genders. “This filth has to be closed. They’re doing it in every city. But in my city I won’t allow it,” complained the woman, calling the American fast food chain “communist”.

She goes on to say that she doesn’t want to use the same bathroom “with a man, with a woman, where everyone uses the same bathroom”. The sign on the bathroom door indicates, however, that the use of the cabins is “individual”.

See the video:

It was bad for Mc Donalds who will have to modify all their bathrooms because Mrs. Maria didn’t like it. pic.twitter.com/dNEMMCWhzU — gui sousa (@guilhermesousa) November 12, 2021

Mayor’s decision divides opinions; leader has already been fined for not wearing a mask in pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations in SP

Residents of Bauru echoed Suéllen’s decision. Many disapproved of the assessment and questioned the mayor’s agenda. “There is no argument for this, since the bathroom is individual. A door and a toilet in each, the bathroom will be used one at a time… It seems they are trying hard to be just absolutely ignorant. I don’t even know how he manages to blink, it must be an effort…”, commented one resident.

“I didn’t know that the mayor works for an idle and ignorant q weak UNITARY bathroom video. Of course, watching the restroom in a cafeteria isn’t one of YOUR PROBLEMS, but the ignorance in that hollow head is bouncing in the huge vacuum”, declared another resident.

A resident showed disappointment with the mayor and said that she “has favored hatred and prejudice and not justice.”

“Mayor, today you were wrong with your people… where the leader of the municipality has already been concerned with inclusive welfare policies, since there is a viaduct in the city to be repaired. It seems to me that your partiality favors hatred and prejudice, and not justice,” he wrote in reply to Suéllen.

Others showed support for the decision. “Congratulations most dignified, I think as a resident of this city that we are not obliged to agree with the antics of people who are committed to the education and well-being of our children…NOT HERE…”, declared one man.

“Congratulations, Mayor. The legislation is clear. There must be a male and female bathroom for the disabled. If you do not comply, a fine and in case of recurrence, it closes”, said another user.

The post was also responded to by profiles of pocket members from other states. They applauded the sanction. “Mayor, you have our respect and support! Let’s together conquer a more just country, free from corrupt elites! #JairBolsonaro,” wrote a supporter of the president.

“Congratulations on the Courage Mayor, the People of Good will always be GRATEFUL!!”, said another man with Brazilian flags in his name.

The support of voters of the President of the Republic is not restricted to the character of the agenda, as the fight against the so-called “gender ideology” is one of the main agendas of pocketnarism. Suéllen Rosim is a pocket artist and was even present at the pro-Bolsonaro act, which took place on September 7 at Avenida Paulista (SP).

The mayor was on top of an electric trio, along with other politicians known to the Bolsonaro government and asked God for “freedom for the people”. In a video she shared, she records the crowd screaming “myth” and then declares that she is thrilled, that she was there “representing Bauru” and that she “would never be silent”.

On the same day, she made an Instagram post in which she complained about having been fined by the São Paulo government for not wearing a mask during the demonstration.

“According to the news from the government of the State of São Paulo, we will be notified shortly, so when I am notified I will act in accordance with the resources that the law allows me. I move forward. The celebration was wonderful and peaceful. Many families, children, young people from all over the country celebrating the date of our independence”, he declared in the post.

In addition to Suéllen, President Jair Bolsonaro, Congresswoman Carla Zambelli, businessman Luciano Hang and Pastor Silas Malafaia were fined.