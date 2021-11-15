MC Hariel speaks out after fans swear at Deolane at concert

During a concert by MC Hariel yesterday, fans of the singer began to curse Deolane Bezerra. “Hey Deolane, go take the c*” was the chorus called to MC Kevin’s widow. On Instagram, Hariel explained what happened and asked his audience not to support rivalry.

“A video is circulating on the gossip pages from last night, during my show in Campinas, where the microphone and stereo stopped due to overload and the audience started screaming curses at a person who wasn’t there at the time”, began the MC .

I made sure they stopped shouting that, even without having the microphone to speak there, in fact. I will ask all my fans not to take that kind of attitude. I don’t like this thing, right, family?

Elsewhere, MC Hariel stated that he knows fans want to see him well, but that it’s not by trying to “paddle” others that he’s going to get better. “And to be clear, I love you guys who are with me for every situation. But I didn’t need that.”

Understand the fight between Deolane Bezerra and MC Hariel

Last week, Deolane was bothered by an excerpt from a live where Hariel says: “Funk is really turning into clowning, right? Influencer who doesn’t even have an influence, everyone wanting to become a DJ, everyone wanting to become I don’t know what? “

“These people fall by parachute and want to become a funkeiro, dammit*… I can’t understand, right? But that’s it, family. May God always give me the gift of writing, the gift of singing so I can write a song by hour,” stated MC Hariel in the video.

what Deolane says

The criticism was linked to Deolane because the lawyer announced that she intends to release a song in honor of MC Kevin, who died in May after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

In the stories, she said that MC Hariel wants to cause controversy to promote her music, and stated: “I’m not afraid of you because you came from the favela, because I came too. Okay, my love? So that’s it, whether you like it or not , I’m going to be a DJ.”

What does MC Hariel say

After Deolane spoke up, Hariel denied that the indirection was directed at her: “I don’t want anything to do with that, no. Did you? When I spoke, I spoke about funk. You’re not a funkista, you’re a doctor.”

He stated that, in fact, the criticism was to journalist Luiz Bacci, from Record, who is used to criticizing funk players and associating funk with drug trafficking in his program — but was present at Deolane’s birthday on the 3rd.

Hariel also said that earlier this year, his home was robbed by three armed men after Bacci exposed his address on television. “I was mugged, I had a lot of trouble, I had to change my address.”

“I was really excited to see my ‘partners’ taking pictures, laughing with this comedy. Do you understand? And I’m right, because my ‘partners’ who were there knew, and they took pictures anyway,” he added.

Bacci also spoke on Instagram, but did not quote MC Hariel. The journalist shared a photo of Deolane and wrote: “Difficult day for male chauvinists, right: you have to accept the power of women in funk as well. And that’s it”.