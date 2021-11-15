McDonald’s de Bauru fined after video with multi-gender bathroom viralize – National

Fast food chain bathroom door (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks) The Municipality of Bauru (SP) has fined McDonald’s because of the multi-purpose bathroom in one of the city’s fast food chain units, according to the newspaper



Folha de São Paulo



. In recent days, a video that went viral on social networks showed an unidentified woman claiming that the network was “communist” for adopting the spaces, which, although individual, can be used by anyone.

The municipality’s Sanitary Surveillance visited the unit and fined the restaurant for not complying with the requirements of article 96 of the Sanitary Code. According to which, “the toilets must be separated and identified, for each sex”. McDonald’s has 15 days, starting Nov. 11, to speak out. In case of non-compliance, the unit can even be closed.

Through its communications advisory, McDonald’s stated that it is “committed to promoting an inclusive and respectful environment in all its restaurants and has adopted individual and independent use booths so that all people feel welcome and can use it. them with comfort and privacy.”

the case





In a video released on social networks, a woman films the bathroom door of one of the network’s units in Bauru and claims that the American company is “communist”.



“This filth has to be closed. They’re doing it in every city. But in my city I won’t allow it,” complained the video’s author.