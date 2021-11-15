Me by Marlia Mendona reveals message exchange inside the plane

Ruth Dias, mother of Marlia Mendona (photo: ReproduoTV Globo)

Still very shaken by her daughter’s death



Marlia Mendona



(



1995



–



2021



),



Ruth Dias



spoke for the first time about the early death of the successor this Sunday (1411), in an exclusive interview with



fantastic



, gives



TV Globo



.

According to the mother of the Queen of Suffering, I need to stay strong to take care of



Leo



, 1 year and 11 months old, son of the artist.

“I cried a lot for two days, then no. Because I have my grandson, and if he sees me crying, he’s going to despair, right? The first few days I ran upstairs and cried, cried. Howled, you know? Screamed inside. I would wash my eye and go play and sing his little songs with him, fall on the floor, play ball… And he just laughs. it’s time for me to play with him,”‘ he says.

Ruth



reveals that



Leo



He still doesn’t know that the singer-songwriter has died. The family matriarch said that the heir believes the mother is working.

“He still doesn’t understand what’s going on. For him, Mom went to work, as we always told him: ‘Mom’s working.’ Because if he looks at her bedroom door closed, he’ll say ‘Mom.’ He wants to go there, he wants to knock, he wants to go in. Sometimes I would go in with him and say: ‘Mom’s not here, no, Mom’s working,” he declared.

joh gustavo



, brother of



marlia



, says that they are still thinking about the best way to tell the boy about his mother’s death.

“We’ve already thought of several ways, right? I even mentioned these to my mother: we’re going to talk about the little star, about the queen. His mother was a queen, she was a queen in Brazil, she was the queen of Brazil” . joh gustavo

beside the son,



Ruth



it also revealed that they exchanged messages minutes before the aircraft crashed in the region of



Caratinga



, inside



Minas Gerais



.

She was responding from inside the plane. And he said: “we are landing”, he recalled. Nonetheless,



mendona



not detailed any sign of something wrong was going on.

