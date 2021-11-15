Mega da Virada: bets start on Tuesday and prize may reach R$ 350 million | lotteries

Mega da Virada receives bets from this Tuesday (16) for the special prize estimated at BRL 350 million , according to Caixa Econômica Federal. The prize draw will be on the last day of the year.

The games can be played at lotteries across the country, through the Loterias Caixa application or over the internet. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50.

Customers with access to CAIXA Internet Banking can place their bets using their personal computer, tablet or smartphone. To do this, all you need to do is have a checking account and be over 18 years old.

As it is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the prize will be divided between the correctors of the 2nd lane, of five tens. The promised amount is greater than that of 2020.

According to Caixa, if the winner takes the prize alone, if the money is invested in savings, the income will be R$ 1.5 million per month. The money is still enough to buy 40 mansions for R$8.75 million each.

The player can increase the chances of winning by purchasing the jackpots that are sold at lotteries. At Mega-Sena, the bolões have a minimum price of R$ 10.00. However, each quota cannot be less than R$5.00. It is possible to make a pool with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 100 quotas.