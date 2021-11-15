Mega-Sena 2428 accumulates and prize can reach R$ 8 million; see dozens

The probability of winning the Mega-Sena with the single bet, with six tens (for R$4.50), is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa’s website. For those who bet 7 tens (with a bet value of R$31.50), the odds are 1 in 7,151,980. For those who bet the maximum number of 15 tens (BRL 22,522.50), the odds are 1 in 10,003.