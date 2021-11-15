Mega-Sena draws R$3 million; check result! | Brazil



The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50Photo: internet reproduction

Published 11/13/2021 22:03

São Paulo – Caixa Econômica Federal held this Saturday (13) the draw 2.42 of the Mega-Sena with an estimated prize of R$ 3,662,283.49 million. Caixa should announce the winners within the next few hours. In case none of the six dozens are correct, the prize will accumulate for the next draw. Check the numbers drawn:

03 – 09 – 25 – 28 – 29 – 39 How to participate in the next draw?

The next Mega-Sena contest takes place on Wednesday (17), at 20:00. It is possible to bet until 19:00 (GMT) on the day of the draw, at any lottery outlet accredited by Caixa in the country. It is also possible to bet on the internet. The Mega-Sena single ticket, with six dozen, costs R$4.50. How to bet online at Mega-Sena?