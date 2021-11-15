Mega-Sena draws R$3 million; check result! | Brazil

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50Photo: internet reproduction
Published 11/13/2021 22:03
São Paulo – Caixa Econômica Federal held this Saturday (13) the draw 2.42 of the Mega-Sena with an estimated prize of R$ 3,662,283.49 million. Caixa should announce the winners within the next few hours. In case none of the six dozens are correct, the prize will accumulate for the next draw.
Check the numbers drawn:
03 – 09 – 25 – 28 – 29 – 39
How to participate in the next draw?
The next Mega-Sena contest takes place on Wednesday (17), at 20:00. It is possible to bet until 19:00 (GMT) on the day of the draw, at any lottery outlet accredited by Caixa in the country.
It is also possible to bet on the internet. The Mega-Sena single ticket, with six dozen, costs R$4.50.
How to bet online at Mega-Sena?
For those who bet on the internet, it is not possible to opt for the minimum bet of R$4.50. On Caixa’s website, the minimum amount to bet on Mega-Sena is R$30, whether with a single bet or more than one. Here’s how to bet.
To make a bigger bet, with 7 numbers, giving a greater chance of winning, the price goes up to R$31.50. Another option to reach the minimum price is to place seven single bets, which together have the same value, R$31.50. Furthermore, the pools, available online, are another viable option.