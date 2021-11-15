Melatonin: understand the medical guidelines for the use of ‘sleep hormone’ – Health

THE melatonin is a hormone indicated to treat sleep disorders, now released for sale as a food supplement — without a doctor’s prescription. The decision was taken by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in October, but the industry expects the sale of the product as a supplement in pharmacies to start in December. Specialists, however, always recommend seeking professional guidance and see risks if there is excessive consumption.

The therapeutic use of the so-called “sleep hormone” already existed in Brazil through a prescription, with sale restricted to compounding pharmacies. Now released as a supplement and without a prescription, the recommended dosage is 0.21 mg per day and for people aged 19 or over, except in contraindicated cases (pregnant women, breastfeeding women and children). According to Anvisa, the dosage is considered safe because it is close to the amount found in foods.

In countries like the United States and Germany, melatonin is sold as a food supplement in larger doses, ranging from 0.3 mg to 5 mg. In Brazil, the approval of higher dosages did not happen because Anvisa considered that few studies were presented that explored the longer use of the substance as a food supplement at higher levels of concentration.

But researchers warn that even a dosage considered low can have consequences and advocate the search for a prescription. “Melatonin is a hormone, not a food supplement. For this reason, it must be seen carefully so as not to cause metabolic alterations”, says Bruno Halpern, a member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism.

The Federal Council of Pharmacy considered the dosage approved by Anvisa as safe, but also defends specialized help. “The orientation is that it should be done by indication of a qualified professional: physician, pharmacist and nutritionist”, says Priscila Dejuste, representative of the entity and pharmacist specialized in the area of ​​food supplements.

The consequences of misuse can range from fatigue and sleep during the day to changes in liver function and glucose and insulin levels. Likewise, according to the CFF, a deficit of the substance can also cause changes that lead to diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Ideally, melatonin levels are balanced.

Morning use is not recommended.

The businesswoman Ana Paula Montanha, 47, lives in the U.S. Vice president of a multinational, she takes melatonin daily before bed. “Because I work at a multinational, I deal with different time zones during meetings and I had a lot of difficulty sleeping because of that”, says she, who bought the product as a food supplement.

Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at USP, José Cipolla, also warns that one of the common misuses of the substance is that it is used in the morning, a time when the hormone is not naturally produced by the body. This can lead to internal “confusion”. “Melatonin is produced when we are at night, without light, and that is why it must always be used at night”, he says.

In supplements sold in the United States, for example, recommendations for nighttime use of melatonin are placed on the package. According to Cipolla, these recommendations also need to be present in Brazilian products. He fears that, with unrestricted use, there will be misinformation. On the internet, for example, there are those who recommend melatonin for weight loss, but there is no scientific evidence of this effect.

In a statement, the Pharmaceutical Industries Union states that it is not yet possible to measure the impact on the pharmaceutical industry. “Few industries are operating in the market with this product”, he says.

Despite the interest and the start of production of the supplement by some companies, the substance has not yet started to be marketed. The industry’s perspective is that the first products reach pharmacies next month.