Michael, from Flamengo, is prohibited from playing nice

Best Brazilian player in the return, Michael, from Fla, is fast, dribbler and owner of a sophisticated technique. It’s a pleasure to see him play. In the rout of Rio de Janeiro against São Paulo by 4-0, this Sunday (14), at Morumbi, the forward scored two goals and assumed the artillery of the competition. He also stood out for having dominated the ball with “swapped feet”, literally, in a move of pure talent in the second half of the match.







Michael lives his best phase at Flamengo Photo: Alex Silva / Estadão

Exactly for this reason he was almost attacked by the lateral Reinaldo, from Tricolor. A beginning of general turmoil threatened the game’s continuity. Amidst the confusion, what caught the most attention was the reprimand by referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden on Michael. He warned him as if he had committed a disrespectful act.

The whistleblower’s attitude goes against the grain of Brazilian football history. Vuaden wouldn’t be able to work on a game where he shared the field with Garrincha. The crooked-legged angel won the world with his baffling dribbles, with which he often left his opponent slumped on the lawn. And Garrincha did this in several situations, including those where there was not necessarily the possibility of a submission for his team.

Vuaden represented this Sunday the lack of commitment of the Brazilian referees to the showy football that consecrated the five-time world champion team. It is no coincidence that the only player in Brazil with the ace stamp, the one who risks dribbling that fills the fans’ eyes, is hunted in all the matches of the Seleção and of his club, PSG.