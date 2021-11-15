Military bolsters security around Ecuador’s prison after uprising with 68 deaths – World

Ecuadorian soldiers, armed with rifles and shotguns, increased their number on the external perimeter of the Guayaquil penitentiary this Sunday (14), in support of the police forces, after the rebellion which left 68 prisoners dead and more than 20 injured.

At the Guayas 1 penitentiary, which has 8,500 inmates and a over crowded 60% of prisoners from other blocks attacked pavilion 2 with firearms and explosives in the early morning hours of Friday to Saturday, leaving at least 68 dead and 28 injured, according to authorities.

on Saturday, the violence extended to other blocks, but with no record of new victims. Ecuadorian Presidency spokesman Carlos Jijon ended the day by informing that the situation was “under control throughout the Penitentiary” with the intervention of 900 police officers.

In September, the same prison was the scene of one of the worst prison massacres of Latin America, with 119 detainees dead.

war between rival factions

Since then, the violence has not ceased in the penitentiary complex due to a war between rival factions linked to the international cartels of the drug trafficking, who vie for power inside and outside prisons, and which has left over 200 dead so far.

The military was mobilized to support the police in controlling the country’s penitentiary system, following the declaration of the emergency state.

However, they don’t have authorization to enter prisons after the Constitutional Court limited the state of emergency ordered by conservative President Guillermo Lasso to try to restore order in the country’s prisons.

security operations

In addition to Guayas 1, the military presence was enlarged to other penitentiaries in the country, based on the state of emergency.

The Armed Forces “intensify complementary security operations around the Male Social Rehabilitation Center in the canton of Machala, with the aim of maintaining order it’s the control the prison center, ensuring the safety of the population,” the Joint Command of the institution wrote on Twitter this Sunday.