Minas bus hits its way in Bahia and three people die – Gerais

Vehicles crashed on Sunday night. Drivers and a passenger died (photo: Military Police/Disclosure) An accident involving a bus, which was transporting miners, and a road left three dead that Sunday night (14/11) on the BR-430, between the municipalities of Igapor and Caetit, in the Center-South region of Bahia.

According to the 94th Independent Military Police Company of Caetit, the raid took place around 9 pm, near the stretch called “Curva do Vento”. The bus had signs for Porteirinha, in the North of Minas Gerais and, according to local information, it returned from Bom Jesus da Lapa, in Bahia, to Mato Verde, which is also in the North of Minas, with 44 people. way cabin was destroyed (photo: Military Police/Disclosure)

The path belonged to the Empress (MA), and it took two occupants. Images of the place show that the vehicles crashed head-on. The 55-year-old bus driver, the 56-year-old truck passenger and the unidentified cargo vehicle driver died at the scene.

Wounded were taken to hospitals in municipalities in the region (photo: Military Police/Disclosure) Bus passengers who had injuries were rescued by teams from the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) of Caetit, Guanambi and Igapor, in addition to soldiers from the Guanambi Fire Department. The victims were taken to hospitals in the three municipalities.

In addition to the rescue teams and military police from those cities, the State Highway Police (PRE) and the Technical Police Department (DPT) of Guanambi, which was responsible for the bodies of the victims, also participated in the service.

he tried to contact the company responsible for the bus, but so far it was not successful.