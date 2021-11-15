Minas government wants to reforest 3.7 million hectares – Policy

Romeu Zema presented the state’s photovoltaic potential and set a target for replanting trees in rural areas (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 10/27/2)

Parallel to the speech given by representatives of Planalto Palace at COP-26, in Glasgow, Scotland, governors used the United Nations Climate Conference to present to the world the actions of their states in favor of the environment. One of those who took advantage of the event was R omeu Zema (Novo), leader of the Minas Gerais delegation. The Minas Gerais entourage left Europe promising an ambitious goal: the idea is to reforest 3.7 million hectares of rural areas by 2030.

The plan was presented to summit participants by Marília Melo, Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainable Development. The reforestation objective was part of the portfolio of practices that guided conversations about Minas Gerais on Scottish soil. The search for increasing the scope of green areas is also part of an objective outlined by the State Forestry Institute (IEF). The autarchy wants, by the beginning of the next decade, to increase by 15% the areas of vegetation cover in relation to spaces whose vegetation has been lost.

“Much of our production today is almost green. We are the state that has the most reforestation in Brazil. A large portion of the steel we produce uses charcoal, which is a renewable source. Much of the electricity we consume is produced via hydroelectric plants, we are a state with many reservoirs and we are also promoting solar energy, a source in which we are the main Brazilian producer”, said Zema, on Thursday.

Representatives of the Minas Gerais Development Bank (BDMG) used the European season to join the Green Bank Network, an international coalition of financial institutions interested in supporting projects of a sustainable nature. BDMG also signed a treaty drawn up by the UK government to curb, as of 2023, the transfer of funds to initiatives that use fossil fuels.

Solar energy



In the midst of energy discussions, the Minas Gerais government “sold” the photovoltaic potential of Minas Gerais to international leaders. Increasing the uptake of renewable sources, such as sunlight, is one of the objectives of Palácio Tiradentes. “We have an already established goal of expanding, by 60%, the renewable base in the energy sector”, promised Marília Melo.

Data from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar) show that Minas concentrates 18.4% of the generation of this type of energy. The index allows the emission of 394 thousand tons of greenhouse gases to be avoided per year. Along with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the state government plans to reduce 12% of the current amount of gases released into the atmosphere in nine years.

The state joined the Race for Zero, a global initiative created to eliminate the emission of gases responsible for the greenhouse effect. The journey towards the progressive reduction of negative production comprises a few steps. Deliveries are scheduled for August next year, such as updates to the climate change plan for Minas Gerais and the Inventory of Emissions and Removals of Greenhouse Gases, which points out the most polluting activities in the 853 municipalities of Minas Gerais.

Precaution



During an exhibition held at one of the panels at COP-26, Marília Melo guaranteed that the government is trying to help city halls to adapt and minimize the effects of climate change. The hope is the Clima Gerais platform, which brings together tools to support and provide technical support to local administrations. Water security also guided the debates.

Industrial activities were also on the agenda of the Minas Gerais entourage. Alongside Flávio Roscoe, president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (Fiemg), Zema and the head of the Environment Ministry spoke about the work to encourage sustainable production. There are efforts in favor of mapping the emissions and carbon captures arising from the activities of the 200 largest industries headquartered in the state.

Zema was the Brazilian representative in one of the summit’s debates. He was responsible for the country on a panel on organized states, cities and regions. The conversation dealt, precisely, with actions for the environment undertaken by local governments.