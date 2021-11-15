Minimum salary may be R$ 1,221.88 in 2022 because of the INPC

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) is the instrument to measure inflation. According to IBGE projections, the INPC will close 2021 at 11.08%. This means that the minimum wage must exceed the R$1,200 provided for by the federal government.

This data is used to estimate the average variation between two periods given in the prices of products consumed by households. It is a composite measure of trends in product prices, with constant quality.

The price index is used to link many private contracts, alimony, annuities and also the minimum wage. As of the INPC disclosure of January 2021, the federal government published a new salary adjustment.

It must be remembered that the consumer price index is not a cost of living index. What the consumer price index seeks to measure are the effects of price changes on the acquisition cost of products consumed by households. The cost of living index, in turn, seeks to measure changes in purchasing costs to maintain the standard of living of families at a specified level.

Minimum wage

At the end of October, the special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, had told the press that the government expected the INPC to close the year at 9.1%. However, IBGE has already changed the scenario to 11.08%.

In 2021, the minimum wage was set at R$1,100. If IBGE’s forecasts actually materialize, the value could rise to R$ 1,221.88 in 2022. Remembering that for every one real readjustment at least, the government disburses around R$ 335 million. This readjustment would cost the public coffers more than 40 billion reais in 2022.