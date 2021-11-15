MMA fighter loses testicle after knee during training – 11/14/2021

That MMA is a relatively dangerous sport, everyone knows, but for Christian Lohsen, an American fighter with nine wins and two losses, this was proven in another way: losing one of his testicles during training last Friday (12).

In a post published the same day on his official Instagram profile, but which only gained notoriety over the weekend, the fighter explained that he received a violent kick with his knee in the groin and that the blow caused the accident.

“I don’t recommend anyone going through this,” he explains after the operation because of the loss of his left testicle. “Last night was difficult… during a training accident, my left testicle was torn by a knee, which led to to surgery for removal”.

Despite the loss, the fighter explains that the accident should not harm his desire to have children in the future as the right testicle remains intact and no loss of testosterone.

“I’m fine at home, I’m resting and the operation went well. The doctor said I’m not going to lose testosterone or the ability to have kids because of it. If I lose the other one, on the other hand, that’s another story. onwards if you hit me on my last testicle, we are not friends…LOL”.