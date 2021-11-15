MMA: Fighter undergoes surgery to remove testicle after knee | fights

reproduction MMA Fighter Undergoes Surgery To Remove Testicle After Knee Knee

Last Friday (12) will certainly be engraved in Christian Lohsen’s memory. The American fighter announced on social networks that he underwent surgery on his testicles after accidentally receiving a strong blow with his knee in the groin area. It is worth noting that incident occurred during training.

The MMA professional, who has nine wins and two losses on his resume, reported the loss on his Instagram profile.

“I wouldn’t recommend anyone to go through this. Last night was tough… during a training accident, my left testicle tore with a knee, which led to removal surgery,” said Christian.

The loss could be even greater. That’s what the fighter explains. According to the doctors who attended him, Christian should have no problems if he wants to have children, since his right testicle was not injured and is still producing testosterone.

“I’m fine at home, I’m resting and the operation went well. The doctor said I’m not going to lose testosterone or the ability to have kids because of it. If I lose the other one, on the other hand, that’s another story. from now on, if you hit me on my last testicle, we’re not friends,” joked the good-natured American.