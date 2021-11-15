Model changes Militão’s name on national team shirt: ‘My homi’

Model Karoline Lima, the girlfriend of soccer player Éder Militão, paid homage to her lover by customizing a shirt from the Canarian national team that bears the athlete’s number.

On her Instagram profile, the blonde shared some records at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, in which it is possible to see that the team’s shirt, instead of Éder Militão’s name, is written “my homi”. The same phrase was used by the model in the publication’s caption.

Born in Ceará, Karoline Lima traveled from Spain to Brazil to accompany her boyfriend in the match between the Canarian national team and Colombia in a match valid for the World Cup qualifiers, which culminated in the Brazilian victory over the Colombians, and ensured the country’s classification for the World Cup of 2022.

Used to narrating Militão’s matches for Real Madrid in the Spanish championship, the Brazilian also narrated the Brazil-Colombia dispute, to the delight of her followers on social media.

Karoline was so successful among the audience present at the stadium that she convinced them to chant the name Éder Militão. “And after that moment, I just imagine Éder’s face, on the bench, listening to the crowd, out of nowhere, shouting his name and seeing me here”, he celebrated.