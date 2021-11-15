Moraes prohibits Daniel Silveira from giving an interview and threatens him with imprisonment

Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ).| Photo: Chamber of Deputies

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) to explain an interview given to Jovem Pan last Friday (12). Now, Silveira is prohibited from granting interviews without judicial authorization.

“I determine the imposition of a new precautionary measure, in a cumulative character with those established in the decision of 11/8/2021, consisting in the prohibition of granting any kind of interview, regardless of its means of transmission, except with express judicial authorization”, wrote Moraes .

The determination this Sunday (14) comes after the decision that revoked the preventive detention of Silveira. Moraes had already prohibited the deputy from having contact with other investigated and from attending social networks.

According to Moraes, Silveira disrespected the order not to attend any social network, in her own name or even through advisors or any other person, natural or legal. For the minister, “the parliamentarian insists on reiterating the criminal practices that led to his arrest and the offering of the denunciation that gave rise to this criminal action”.

For the STF minister, Silveira returned to attack the Court and its ministers. “Defendant Daniel Silveira maintains his total disregard for justice, indicating that the precautionary measures imposed, apparently, are still not sufficient to end his periculum liberatis [necessidade de prisão preventiva]”, wrote Moraes.

The deputy is a defendant in the STF for attacks on ministers of the Court and the institutions of the Republic. Silveira was arrested in February, was put under house arrest in March, and in June, returned to prison for disrespecting the use of electronic ankle bracelets.

Now, Moraes has given 24 hours for the deputy’s defense to provide clarifications “on the non-compliance with the precautionary measures imposed