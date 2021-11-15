Move around for 3 minutes every half hour to combat the harmful effects of sitting – International

Sitting for hours at a table can wreak havoc on our metabolic health, contributing over time to raise levels of sugar and cholesterol in the blood, even in people who look healthy. But a new practical study, albeit small, shows that getting up and moving every 30 minutes for about three minutes can lessen the health impacts of sitting for too long. The study found that climbing several flights of stairs, doing some jumping jacks or squats, or even just taking 15 steps during these mini-breaks improved aspects of blood sugar control among office workers, without visibly interrupting their workflow.

But the study, which involved 16 middle-aged, high-risk office workers. diabetes type 2 also indicates that these three-minute breaks twice an hour are likely to represent the minimum amount of movement needed to protect the metabolic health. While 15 steps twice an hour might be a good start, they shouldn’t be our only steps to reduce the amount of time we sit.

For most of us, sitting is not just a commonplace, but a constant. According to epidemiological studies, adults in the United States typically sit for about 6 and a half hours a day, and most of that time is not interrupted to stand or take a walk. This postural lassitude probably accelerated during the pandemic. Preliminary data suggests that many of us are more inactive now than in 2019, especially if we have kids and jobs.

The relentless time spent sitting is detrimental to metabolic health. Or, as the authors of the new study write, “Each hour spent in sedentary postures (ie, sitting or lying down) increases the risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes“. Blame it on flabby muscles. When we’re sitting, our leg muscles, which are the largest in our body and are generally active and hungry, barely contract, so they require minimal fuel and absorb little sugar from our stream. They also don’t release biochemicals that would normally help to break down fatty acids in the blood, so when we lean over our desks, blood sugar and cholesterol build up in our bloodstream.

Fortunately, frequent breaks to get out of a sitting position improve blood sugar control and cholesterol levels, previous studies show. But much of this research took place in university labs and lasted only a day or two, conditions that do not reflect real life.

So this new study, which was published in August in The American Journal of Physiology: Endocrinology and Metabolism, an international consortium of scientists, led by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, decided to look at what would happen if office workers agreed to interrupt their three-week sitting time at their regular workplace.

They started by recruiting 16 middle-aged men and women in Stockholm with sedentary office jobs and a history of obesity, which put them at high risk for metabolic problems like diabetes. They checked the volunteers’ metabolic health at the time and asked them to wear activity monitors for a week to get baseline numbers.

Then half of the volunteers continued with their normal lives as a control group, and the rest downloaded a smartphone app that alerted them every 30 minutes during work to get up and stay active for three minutes. They walked down corridors, stairs, marched in the same place, crouched, jumped or wandered in any way they found convenient, tolerable, and that didn’t distract or amuse their coworkers too much. But they had to take a minimum of 15 steps before the app registered their movement as an activity break.

The experiment continued for three weeks, after which everyone returned to the lab for another round of metabolic tests. The researchers found that the results of the two groups diverged subtly. The control group had ongoing problems with resistance to insulin, control blood sugar and cholesterol levels. But the other volunteers, who got up and moved around during work, had lower blood sugar levels when fasting in the morning, meaning their bodies had better control of blood sugar at night, a potentially important indicator of metabolic health. Blood sugar also stabilized throughout the day, with fewer spikes and dips than in the control group, and the amount of beneficial HDL cholesterol in their bloodstream increased. These improvements were slight, but they could mean the difference, over time, between progressing to complete type 2 diabetes or not.

Interestingly, earnings also varied depending on how often and rigorously employees responded to alerts from their apps. Those who got up regularly and were the most active—usually managing to take 75 steps or more during the three minutes—improved their metabolism the most. Others, accumulating fewer steps or frequently ignoring their audible alerts, benefited less.

