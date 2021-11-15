Munik Nunes bets on sunken bikini to renew bronze

Munik Nunes, the great champion of BBB16, on TV Globo, caused a real fire on social networks. The influencer let her charm and sensuality speak louder, in a record posted on her Instagram last Saturday(13).

The influencer enjoyed the sunny day, wearing a low-cut bikini in shades of blue and white and neon green sunglasses, while renewing her bronze.

“Wonderful this woman”

In the comments, Munik Nunes had his beauty exalted by fans and followers. “Wonderful this woman, Brazil“, commented one. “Simply enchanted with this power”said another. “Who plays, right? Look at the beauty of this woman my people! Very beautiful”, highlighted a third.

Recently, Munik Nunes shared a delicate situation with his fans. the champion stated that she regrets having placed prostheses after a rupture of the silicone in the breasts. “It was something I did without thinking too much about it, I didn’t research silicone. I didn’t take into account the pros and cons of the entire process. Regret came when there was capsular contracture and rupture of the right breast implant. I had to undergo another plastic surgery and these operations have risks“she said at the time.

