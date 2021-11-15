Murilo Huff gets emotional when he reads Marília Mendonça’s declaration of love

The countryman Murilo Huff, 26, Léo’s father, the result of his relationship with Marília Mendonça, who died at 26 on the 5th, was moved to discover a declaration of love made to him by the singer, at the time the two were together.

On Twitter, a fan club recalled a statement made by the singer to Huff in 2019, when they were a couple, in which the famous one emphasized the love for the father of her child. Upon reading the message, the countryman was moved.

“I’m looking forward to being with you for another 200 years,” reads a post shared by the Queen of Sorrow in December 2019 on Twitter. In responses, a follower wrote that she is “very much in love, more than usual”, and the famous one clarified:

I have the son of the most dedicated man in the world who manages to split up perfectly without having to leave either side… Like not being in love.

Murilo Huff pointed out that this was the first time he saw this statement, as at that time he did not make recurrent use of the platform.

“What a beautiful thing… It wasn’t much of Twitter, I’ve never read it before,” he wrote, accompanied by an emoji with a crying face and another with a hearty eye.

what a beautiful thing… it wasn’t much of twitter, I had never read it — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) November 15, 2021

Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff stayed together for about two years, until they ended their relationship in September this year. After the singer’s death, he will share custody of his son, Léo, with the country’s mother, Ruth Moreira.

Yesterday, in an interview with TV Globo’s “Fantástico”, Ruth said that the two will take care of the child as a family. “We are family and we are going to raise Léo in the same atmosphere here. Peace and love, because he will need us a lot,” he explained.