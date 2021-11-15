Murilo Huff melts when he finds Marília Mendonça’s statement: ”What a beautiful thing”

Singer Murilo Huff is surprised to see an old statement by the ex and wife of his son, Marília Mendonça, on Twitter

Murilo Huff (26) was surprised by the old statement of Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021) on the web.

The singer died on Friday, November 5th, at the age of 26, after a plane crash on her way to a concert in the interior of Minas Gerais.

At dawn this Monday, 15th, a fan club of the artist recalled the tribute she paid him when they were still dating. The two had a relationship for 4 years, between comings and goings, and they had a child together, the little one Leo, which turns two in December.

“‘I’m looking forward to being with you for another 200 years.’ I have the son of the most dedicated man in the world, who manages to split up perfectly, without having to leave either side. How can I not be in love?”, declared the Queen of Suffering in a post made at the end of 2019.

“What a beautiful thing. It wasn’t much of Twitter, I’ve never read it.” replied Huff, with crying and passionate emojis.

Marília Mendonça’s mother is emotional when she talks about missing her daughter

Mrs Ruth talked about missing her daughter and the strength she finds in her grandson, Léo, in an interview with Fantastic last Sunday, 14. “As a family we were very united. She was the joy here at home, she always spoke loudly, everything about her was very intense. There’s a silence today […] we can hear her laugh in our heart”, he said, saying that the pain is very great: “Very great, great pain, but she wanted me to be strong, she always told me that, she always stressed that. I’m being really, because I know that’s what she wanted.”

“I cried a lot two days later […] I have my grandson, if he sees me crying he will despair. Sometimes I would go upstairs, cry, cry a lot, wipe my face and go downstairs to play and sing with him, and he would laugh”, said still.

It is noteworthy that Léo’s custody will be shared between Murilo and Dona Ruth.

Check out:

From the series: prints that leave the heart warm and overflowing with love | pic.twitter.com/7S1BW2xFar — Murília Collection (@MuriliaAcervo) November 15, 2021

what a beautiful thing… it wasn’t much of twitter, I had never read it — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) November 15, 2021





