NASA robot makes groundbreaking discovery when investigating rocks on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance robot has returned to investigating rocks in the Jezero Crater on Mars. Photo: Getty Images.

After the end of the solar conjunction period, when the Sun is between Earth and Mars, the robot Perserverance returned to analyzing rocks from the red planet;

One of the rover’s main functions is to collect rock and dust samples to be delivered to Earth;

The robot is investigating the Jazero crater, a site on Mars where a lake existed 3.7 billion years ago.

After a “rest” during the period of solar conjunction, when the Sun is between Earth and Mars, which began on October 2, NASA’s Perseverance robot has returned to investigating thought-provoking rocks in the red planet’s Jezero Crater.

Read too:

One of the rover’s main functions is to collect samples of rocks and dirt from Mars to be delivered to Earth in future missions. In effect, two specimens were collected with the help of Ingenuity, a helicopter that helps to find targets worth investigating.

Perseverance has been investigating the rocks of the southern region of Mars since October 25, a place of interest for the team of scientists. The robot has a mechanism in the robotic arm that allows you to scrape off a layer of material, in order to see what is inside its solidity.

By scraping the rocks, the rover sent images of what appeared to be minerals and sediments stuck together. For scientists, the material is like an intact time capsule.

The contents found in the Jazero crater, which housed a lake about 3.7 billion years ago, can inform how the rocks were formed as well as the climate of the period.

Information is from CNN Business.