NASA rover reveals ‘something no one has ever seen’ inside rock on Mars (PHOTOS)
NASA rover reveals ‘something no one has ever seen’ inside rock on Mars (PHOTOS)
NASA’s Perseverance rover has begun exploring a series of rocks formed in layers in the Martian crater of Jezero, which may have been formed in water… 14.11.2021, Sputnik Brazil
After being offline for several weeks, the device reconnected on October 25, returning to its search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. Since that date, Perseverance has been researching some rocky outcrops in South Seitah – a region of Jezero crater that is of interest to NASA's team of scientists. The rover has an abrasion tool on its robotic arm that can scrape through layers of rock to examine the inside.
NASA’s Perseverance rover has begun exploring a series of rocks formed in layers in the Martian crater of Jezero, which may have formed in liquid water.
Get a load of these layers! I’m getting out my abrading tool to take a look inside.
Layered rocks like this often form in water, and can hold clues about what their environment used to be like. Let’s see if this would be another good place for #SamplingMars. pic.twitter.com/2CYc4xF6nq
— NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) November 4, 2021
“Blottered rocks like these often form in water, and they may hold clues to what their environment was like. Let’s see if this is a good place for [coletar] samples from Mars,” says a message on the rover’s Twitter page.
After chipping away at those rocks, the rover sent images showing what lay beneath the outer layer: what appears to be a variety of granular minerals and sediments.
According to the scientists responsible for the mission, this discovery could have many interpretations, but they are still not sure what it could be.
Looking inside to see something no one has ever seen. I’ve worn away a small portion of this rock to remove the surface layer and see what’s underneath. Taking aim at my next target to collect samples from Mars.
Minerals can give researchers information about how rocks formed and what the climate was like at that time.