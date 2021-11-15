NASA rover reveals ‘something no one has ever seen’ inside rock on Mars (PHOTOS)

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211114/rover-da-nasa-revela-algo-que-nunca-ninguem-viu-no-interior-de-rocha-em-marte-fotos–19763143.html

After being offline for several weeks, the device reconnected on October 25, returning to its search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. Since that date, Perseverance has been researching some rocky outcrops in South Seitah – a region of Jezero crater that is of interest to NASA’s team of scientists. The rover has an abrasion tool on its robotic arm that can scrape through layers of rock to examine the inside. variety of minerals and granular sediments. According to the scientists responsible for the mission, this discovery could have many interpretations, but they are still not sure what it could be. Looking inside to see something that no one has ever seen. I’ve worn away a small portion of this rock to remove the surface layer and see what’s underneath. Taking aim at my next target to collect samples from Mars. The mineral content of the rocks in Jezero Crater, which was once the site of a lake 3.7 billion years ago, functions like an ancient sealed time capsule, writes CNN. Minerals can give researchers information about how rocks formed and what the climate was like at that time.

