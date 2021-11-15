Near the access, Botafogo faces the Operário at Nilton Santos Stadium

O Botafogo live climate of access and can confirm the return to Series A in this Monday. The stove receives the factory worker, at the Nilton Santos Stadium, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), for the 36th round. If they win, Botafogo will qualify for the elite of Brazilian football.

the team of Enderson Moreira controls anxiety and wants to guarantee access in front of the crowd. The trend is for a good audience at Nilton Santos. Fogão is packed with a streak of seven unbeaten games, with four wins and three draws.

Alvinegra fans have another reason to believe in access this Monday. Botafogo has the best campaign as home team of Serie B, with 14 wins, one draw and two defeats at home.

The coach Enderson Moreira has the return of joel carli, who served suspension in the tie with Ponte Preta, and should have the return of Chay, recovered from injury to his right ankle. Speaking of the coach, he meets the opponent who imposed the first defeat in his career at Fogão. Operário got the better of the turn and won 1-0.

The Operário, in turn, will face the “lighter” Botafogo. That’s what the team has already achieved 45 points, considered the magic number to guarantee the permanence in Serie B. Mathematically, the team is not free from the risk of falling, but they are seven points ahead of Z-4.

The coach Ricardo Catalá there is the return of defensive midfielder Leandro Vilela, who served suspension in the victory over Remo.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X WORKER

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: 11/15/2021, Monday

Schedule: 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Dewson Fernando Freitas da Silva (PA)

Assistants: Helcio Araujo Neves (PA) and Luis Diego Nascimento Lopes (PA)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Joel Carli and Carlinhos; Luís Oyama, Pedro Castro and Chay; Marco Antônio, Diego Gonçalves (Warley) and Rafael Navarro

Technician: Enderson Moreira

FACTORY WORKER: Thiago Braga; Lucas Mendes, Fábio Alemão, Odivan and Fabiano; Leandro Vilela, Rafael Chorão and Marcelo; Thomaz, Paulo Sérgio and Felipe Garcia

Technician: Ricardo Catalá