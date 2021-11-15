As usual, at the end of the 3rd quarter of 2021 (3Q21), institutions and companies usually disclose the financial results for the quarter. An example of this is Banco BMG, which recorded net income of R$ 42 million in the third quarter of 2021. And this points to a reduction of 56.1% compared to the same period in 2020.

Santander has a profit of BRL 4.27 billion in the third quarter

BMG: net profit dropped 42.8% to R$50 million

While BMG’s net income decreased year-on-year, recurring net income reached R$50 million in 3Q21. And with that, there was a drop of 42.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

With regard to the recurring net interest margin, BMG reached 19.3% between the months of July and September 2021. And this represents a decrease of 5 pp compared to the same period in 2020.

BMG’s recurring return on equity (ROAE) was 5.1% in the quarter. The index represents a drop of 4.1 pp compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, the recurring return on assets (ROAA) reached 0.6% in 3Q21. The value points to a decrease of 0.9 pp compared to 3Q20.

In addition, BGM’s total loan portfolio reached R$15.050 billion in 3Q21. The value points to an increase of 15.2% compared to September last year. Parallel to this, total assets reached R$ 33.947 billion in 3Q21, thus pointing to a growth of 35.1% compared to 2020.

Finally, BMG’s Shareholders’ Equity in 3Q21 reached R$3.923 billion. The value represents a reduction of 3.2% compared to 2Q21 and 3.4% compared to 3Q20.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha/shutterstock.com