New favorites? Vote for who wins A Fazenda 13 and see part of the poll · TV News

Appointed as one of the favorites of A Fazenda 13 after returning from a farm as the most beloved by the public and also for appearing well quoted in polls, Tiago Piquilo was unable to confirm his strength with viewers and left the reality show on Record last week . Who deserves to win the R$1.5 million prize in December? Vote for the poll in this text.

The output of the sertanejo can change the pieces from the projection to the final. The singer was eliminated after receiving 26.87% of the votes to remain in a farm that had Dayane Mello, who took 33.07%, and Sthefane Matos, who closed with 40.06% and, surprisingly, was the favorite of the audience.

In the last preference survey done by TV news, Dayane and Tiago appeared in the top 5 of the ranking to win The Farm. However, the percentages of both were no more than 5%, while tiktoker’s was only 0.72%. The three most voted were Rico Melquiades (34.79%), Bil Araújo (28.51%) and Mileide Mihaile (22.64%).

Before Piquilo, seven other pedestrians had left A Fazenda 13 by public decision: Liziane Gutierrez, Mussunzinho, Erika Schneider, Victor Pecoraro, Laryssa Bottino, Tati Quebra Barraco and Erasmo Viana. Fernanda Medrado, on the other hand, rang the bell and was replaced by Lary, and Nego do Borel was expelled on suspicion of rape – Record chose not to put anyone in her place.

The next swidden will be formed on Tuesday (16). The current farmer is Gui Araujo, who managed to win the race against Day and Sthe last week. The final of A Fazenda 13 is scheduled for the first half of December.

