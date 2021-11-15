New Mário Covas manager says the biggest challenge will be to control the surgery queue

In an interview with RDTv this Friday (12/11) infectious disease specialist Adilson Joaquim Westheimer Cavalcante, Health manager and professor at the ABC Medical Faculty University Center, talks about the challenges of managing the HEMC (Mário Covas State Hospital). He takes over the hospital’s superintendence from December 1st, and for him, the biggest challenge of all will be controlling the queue for surgeries that were held back during most of the pandemic and are now rescheduled.

“The covid-19 pandemic is really getting better in ABC and in the country, with the advance of vaccination. The population is trying to take both doses and the reflection of this are the hospital beds that are already being made available for the treatment of other diseases that were dammed up during the pandemic; elective surgeries that were canceled are being resumed. The challenge is to deal with this epidemic left by the pandemic. Control and adjust the surgery line. There is a large amount of chronic diseases that were not consulted and medically monitored during this pandemic, this is a problem throughout Brazil”, says the infectious disease specialist.

The Mário Covas corridors are well known to Cavalcante, who already worked there as soon as the hospital was delivered. The HEMC is statewide and managed by the Social Health Organization (OSS) ABC Foundation. The hospital not only serves the ABC, but also part of the East Zone of the capital and Baixada Santista. “It is a very good hospital for the community and I am very happy to be able to return. Mário Covas was part of my history, I got to know the hospital there at the beginning when it was inaugurated and I spent many years working there, after that I came to São Bernardo where I am until today. By December, the expectation is that I will return to Mário Covas Hospital with a new mission; I will be the general director, the hospital’s superintendent, for years I’ve been managing public hospitals here in São Bernardo, which are also linked to the ABC Foundation, so I’ve matured, learned a lot, I feel prepared for this”, says the doctor.

According to Cavalcante, with the suspension of elective surgeries due to covid-19, the most prevalent diseases, such as hernia, biliary tract (bladder) and upper airways, which needed surgery as a treatment, had a damming. “We have studies from universities that show that it should take us at least two to three years to solve these surgical problems. Now patients are being called, however highly prevalent diseases the queue will never be zeroed. From a surgical point of view, there is no zero queue, there is a controlled queue. The health managers’ mission is to control these lines so that the population receives good care and in a timely manner”, says the new superintendent.

The entire procedure until surgery is delayed, which makes the queue wait more slowly. “A patient who needs surgery will have at least five medical appointments between going to the hospital for the exams and returning to the doctor. If you are an elderly patient who has other illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or some other hormonal problem, often the team, for safety reasons, asks for an opinion from another specialist. Along with that, the great challenge is to work with the population and encourage people to look for a family doctor and see if their health is up to date, if they need to reinforce some type of vaccine”, he recommends. “The health centers are prepared for this. Because working with prevention is much easier than treatment”, he continues.

But Adilson Cavalcante believes that, with the demobilization of beds for covid, it is possible to take this structure and reduce the time for controlling the surgical queue. “If you take our service capacity at ABC if we all organize ourselves, it is possible that this problem will be remedied in a shorter period of time. I still haven’t found out about the current numbers of Mário Covas, but it is a hospital that performs an average of 1,000 surgical procedures per month, which is a very good number, which shows that the hospital is organized to provide good care and keep this routine working ”, analyzes.

The doctor still doesn’t know the hospital’s management situation, which he will learn during transition meetings, so he still doesn’t have targets set, but he already has an area in which he intends to focus studies to improve care, which is the High Cost Pharmacy, the target of criticism from users due to the large volume of assistance and the consequent queues. “I’ve been told that there is a very long line, waiting for the collection of high-cost medications, I’ll sit down with the pharmacy team and try to understand how we can organize delivery by appointment so they don’t wait so long” .

Mask

For the infectologist, the situation of the State and the country would still not allow the use of masks to prevent covid-19. The mayors of ABC, at a meeting of the Intermunicipal Consortium this week, decided that the region will maintain the use of protection at least until December, but the assessment could change if the state government decides to release it. “The WHO (World Health Organization) has not yet ended the pandemic, although cases have decreased a lot, we still have many diagnosed cases, we still have patients in need of hospitalization and we still have people dying from this disease. Vaccination has come a long way, here in SBC 100% of the population has already received at least the first dose and we are moving towards that same number by offering the second dose and the State is also at this pace so, with the entire population vaccinated, with the number of cases decreasing I believe that in 2022 it is possible to discuss the removal of the mask in open places, but in closed places, as long as the pandemic exists, I think it will be prudent for people to maintain this good behavior. I love hugging friends, the Brazilian people like that a lot, but I think we should wait a little longer, be more cautious, we are reaching the end of the year, which has many parties, Christmas, New Year and Carnival. With everyone vaccinated, doing their part and avoiding excesses, we will win the pandemic. The mask will be much discussed when the WHO decrees the end of the pandemic, while the covid-19 pandemic lasts, even if the numbers are controlled, I think that individual behavior, individual prevention measures must be maintained”, finishes the infectologist.