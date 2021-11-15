Newspaper nails Jorge Jesus out of Benfica; see behind the scenes of the crisis and what exists about a possible return to Flamengo

According to diary information New, from Portugal, the departure of Jorge Jesus from Benfica is certain at the end of the season

The coach Jorge Jesus will leave the command of Benfica at the end of the 2021/22 season. The information was published this Sunday (14) by the weekly New, from Portugal. According to the European newspaper, Rui Costa, the club’s new president, considers that it will be time to start a ‘new cycle’ in the Eagles.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the calculation of the ESPN.com.br with sources linked to the trainer, Jorge Jesus has not had much support from Rui Costa since the time when the ace still held the position of football director, before the departure of former president Luís Filipe Vieira.

Main defender of coach Jorge Jesus and responsible for his return to Benfica, Luís Filipe resigned from the Portuguese club’s command in July this year after being accused of being part of a large corruption scheme.

The definitive departure of the former agent, added to the failures of the former Flamengo at Benfica last season, shook even more a possible contract renewal of Jorge Jesus.

O ESPN.com.br he also found out that the coach himself refused, even during Luís Filipe Vieira’s administration, to even start conversations due to an extension of the relationship, implying that he would not like to remain at Benfica for 2022/23.

The report also found that Rui Costa and Jorge Jesus are not great friends and think football in different ways, complicating a lot a relationship between them. Recently, in the case involving defender Otamendi, who complained about the coach’s attitude towards the squad, Rui Costa took sides with the athletes, leaving Jorge Jesus even more isolated in the club.

Can Jorge Jesus return to Brazil in 2022?

cheering idol of Flamengo for the feat accomplished in 2019 when he led the team to the achievements of Brazilian championship and of the Libertadores Conmebol, Jorge Jesus has a strong identification with the Rio de Janeiro club and with Brazil, having no obstacles for a possible return to the country.

On the Gávea side, even with the team in the decision of Conmebol Libertadores, the situation of coach Renato Gaúcho is not the best. According to information from Pedro Ivo Almeida, channel commentator ESPN, there is the possibility that the coach will leave Gávea even if he wins Conmebol Libertadores.

Also according to the commentator, the name of Jorge Jesus for a return to Flamengo is not a priority, since, like the coach, the board itself fears a failure in a possible second job by the Portuguese, which would be filled with strong expectations on the part of the fans.

Right now, the management of the Gávea team is focused on the final of the Libertadores Conmebol against palm trees, on November 27th, that the channels Disney transmit by FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+. The intention is to avoid any ‘buzz’ getting in the way of the preparation of the most important game.

However, the entire speech is made while Jorge Jesus is ahead of Benfica and with a current contract. What’s left at this point is to wait and see if the plan holds up when the ‘Mister’ is in fact free on the market and with the pressure of the fans clamoring for a return of the Portuguese.