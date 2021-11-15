Neymar and Mariana Rios exchange kisses in a bar in São Paulo

After rumors that he lives an open relationship with Bruna Biancardi, Neymar was seen kissing with another beauty, actress Mariana Rios. The two would have been together last Friday (12/11), after Brazil’s victory against Colombia, in a celebration held at the bar Santo Cupido, in São Paulo.

Among the witnesses of the affair were the influencer Duda Reis and the actor João Guilherme, who also enjoyed the night as a couple. The next day, Neymar sent flowers to Mariana Rios’ house: a giant bouquet of red roses. The actress even posted images, but without saying who had received the gift.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi live an open relationship. In August they appeared together in Ibiza. But last Friday (11/12), the player exchanged kisses with Mariana Rios. Neymar sent flowers to the actress the next day.

The striker’s weekend in Brazil was very busy. On Saturday (13/11), he threw another party at his mansion in the Alphaville neighborhood, with cell phones confiscated at the entrance, as usual.

This time, neither Mariana Rios nor Bruna Biancardi were there, and, according to reports, the player enjoyed the night alongside other beauties. Among the guests were singer Pocah, countryman Rodolffo, Kevinho and players Vinícius Junior and Lucas Paquetá.