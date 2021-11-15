Nicaragua: President Daniel Ortega’s controversial trajectory – News

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has returned to the spotlight of the world press in recent weeks after a series of controversies involving the elections in the country, which resulted, last Sunday (7), in the fourth consecutive term of the governor ahead of the nation.

Countries like Cuba, Russia and Venezuela congratulated Ortega’s re-election, while U.S, the European Union and other nations have pointed to a possible fraud in the electoral process, in which seven opposing candidates were arrested in the final months of the presidential race.

The international analyst Gabriel Pimenta, in conversation with the R7, explained that the interests of countries in relation to Nicaragua, whether political, social or economic, can dictate which side each government can stand, for or against Ortega.

“This theme involves values, but above all, it involves interests. Some countries that currently support the Ortega government, which did not see any problems in this electoral process, they not only have a personal, identity, private, partisan bond with Ortega. They have some specific interests in what Nicaragua can do, especially in the US system.”

Pimenta gave the example of Russia, which does not have a left-wing government, but understands that the geographic proximity of Nicaragua, located in Central America, can exert migratory pressure on its North American neighbors.

“Nicaragua, despite institutional problems, is still a stable country for the neighborhood. […] Although there is a certain exodus of people leaving Nicaragua, it is still not as big as it could be. And if it intensifies, these people would go to the United States.”

rise to power

Ortega first came to power in 1979, when President Anastasio Somoza Debayle, who had led the country twice (1967-1972 and 1974-1979), was removed from office during the Sandinista Revolution.

Before that, Ortega was a well-known guerrilla fighter, repeatedly imprisoned for crimes including an armed robbery of a US bank branch on Nicaraguan soil. He was released in 1974 along with other prisoners in exchange for the freedom of political rivals who had been kidnapped by Sandinistas.

Only in 1984, five years after the Sandinistas seized power and organized a governing junta with only allies of the political group itself, Ortega was elected president of the country. Also in the 1980s, the Sandinista Revolution made the government a broad front open to other aspects of Nicaragua.

“The term Sandinismo is used for all groups that evoke the figure of Augusto Sandino, who was a popular leader in Nicaragua in the 1930s”, explains Pimenta. “It is a political movement linked to land ownership by land workers, mainly. Unlike other left-wing movements that have industrial origins, urban unions, Sandinismo is linked to these rural groups”.

The fall and return of Ortega

After the Sandinista Revolution and the process of building a Constitution in the 1980s, Nicaragua held elections again with greater frequency, which culminated in Ortega’s defeat by Violeta Chamorro, in 1990. According to Pimenta, the transition process between governments it was quiet and did not receive criticism from the international community.

It was only in 2007, 16 years after leaving power, that Ortega again won a presidential election. For the specialist, both the defeat and the victory of the guerrilla can be seen as a micro-response of a broad movement in international politics.

“There is a big shift that could explain both Ortega’s departure in the early 1990s and his return in 2006, which is the end of the Cold War […] with ideas of liberal and capitalist bias […] and “A Onda Rosa”, which were the elections of a series of governments that went from a center-left, quite moderate, to a more combative left.”

According to Pimenta, the end of the Cold War was conducive to a reorganization of the economy, especially in terms of trade opening and modernization of rules that involve the market. However, the lack of social changes for the population of Nicaragua made a new left-wing government take over the country.

The international analyst highlighted that the elections of Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Brazil, Michelle Bachelet, in Chile, Néstor Kirchner, in Argentina, and José Mujica, in Uruguay, are other examples of the shift to the left in Latin America at the beginning of the century .

Weakening of democracy in Nicaragua

Fairly elected in 2006, the scandals in elections involving Ortega began in 2016, in the race for the third consecutive presidential election. Pimenta called the current political scenario in Nicaragua a deteriorated democracy.

“There wasn’t a revolution or a coup. All electoral processes were kept on schedule, but what we can call the quality of electoral institutions was substantially worsening”, says Pimenta.

According to the international analyst, the Nicaraguan supervisory bodies have been compromised over time and the relationship between Justice and the electoral dispute has narrowed, in a process called the politicization of Justice. In this year’s elections, seven opponents were arrested over the course of the presidential race.

“It is interesting to note that this deterioration is due to a phenomenon that we can see elsewhere, which is the criminalization of electoral competitiveness. For example, a government official is in power, but in the next election he has a chance of being defeated, so the judiciary institutions find or develop criminal charges against this candidate who is competitive.”

Pimenta highlights that the judicialization of politics is a phenomenon that has become common in countries not only in Latin America, but also in unstable democracies in Europe.

2021 Elections

This year’s election, which caused a great deal of international debate, as well as the deaths and arrests of protesters in Nicaragua, was not welcomed by Pimenta, who pointed out a series of inconsistencies with the democratic process.

“If we had to evaluate from 0 to 100, with 0 being completely undemocratic and 100 being completely democratic, I would say that it would be in the range between 30 and 40”, jokes Pimenta.

just like in Venezuela, a country in which it is estimated that more than 250 people were arrested for being opponents of Nicolás Maduro’s government, Ortega and the Nicaraguan judicial system carried out arrests of candidates and demonstrators, eroding the concept of democratic freedom in the country..

“Not only was there the incarceration and criminal prosecution of some competitive candidates, the relationship between the Ortega government and international observers was completely rocky, which means that there was already planning to alter the elections in some way.”

Ortega was re-elected, along with his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo, with more than 75% of the votes. According to Pimenta, there is no reliable information as to whether the elections took place without fraud, as Nicaraguan news outlets were also compromised by the political struggle in the country.