Nine-year-old boy is 10th victim of US music festival tragedy

The 9-year-old boy who was injured at the Astroworld Festival died this Sunday (14), according to family lawyer Ben Crump.

Thus, the death toll in the tragic show rose to 10. Some of the victims were buried this weekend, and dozens of lawsuits are ongoing over the tragedy.

The boy, identified as Ezra Blount, was in a induced coma in an attempt to overcome brain, liver and kidney trauma, according to a statement released by the family.

“The Blount family is mourning the loss of their precious son. This shouldn’t have been the result of taking your child to a concert, which should have been a joyous celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely painful. We are committed to seeking answers and justice. But tonight is one of solidarity with the family, in mourning and in prayer,” Crump said.

Bernon Blount previously told CNN that his grandson was in Houston to see “his favorite artist” and attended the show with his father, Treston Blount.

Showgoers were crushed, trampled, and struggled for breath as the packed crowd moved toward the stage as rapper Travis Scott began performing. The first emergency calls began around 9:30 pm, and the show continued for another 40 minutes, officials said.

“When my son came to the show, he had my grandson on his shoulders,” Blount said. “All the people pushed and he couldn’t breathe, so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd.”

When Bernon’s son woke up, Ezra had already been taken to Texas Children’s Hospital. “They didn’t know anything about him, his name or anything because he broke up with my son,” Bernon said.

Blount said Ezra “had a cardiac arrest that damaged his heart.” The boy also had liver and lung damage and brain swelling. THE CNN was unable to independently confirm Ezra’s medical status at the hospital.

The family is “devastated because this should be a meeting between father and son for them to unite and this has become something horrible and tragic”, completed the boy’s grandmother.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also offered his condolences on social media. “I’m sad to hear of Ezra’s death tonight. Our city tonight prays for your mother, father, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need our full support in the months and years to come.”

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)