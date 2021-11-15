No Return Home may confirm rumors about previous versions of the hero

But is she real or has she just taken the rumors into account?

Anyone who is a fan of the movies that comics and is on the internet has probably seen all the discussion about the new feature from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: No Return Home, which is among those who expect to see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire back; and those who believe the film will have “three different versions of Tom Holland“.

Now, a synopsis released by a Danish cinema seems to confirm that we will actually see previous versions of the Spider man on screen, but the question remains among fans: did they release the information too soon, or is it just a misunderstanding and they believed that all the rumors were already a reality?

Check the synopsis below, via (CBR):

“For the first time, Spider-Man can no longer hide behind the mask and he can’t separate his life as a superhero from his normal life. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, even more adds to this problem, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man. The film will introduce the multiverse in the Marvel film series, and earlier versions of Spider-Man, and his villains of ‘Spider-Man’ (2002) and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, will appear. The director and screenwriters were also behind the two previous MCU films about Spider-Man.”

However, it is worth remembering that this may have been a synopsis created by the cinema itself – in addition to being a free translation into Portuguese from English, which in turn was translated from Danish. Still, Sony Pictures will have a major launch event for the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home, which many believe will show previous versions of Spider man, played by Garfield and Maguire.

What are your expectations? Be sure to comment!

Spider-Man: No Return Home will arrive exclusively in cinemas one day December 16th.

