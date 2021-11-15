“Nothing between us that cannot be reconciled”

Lula alleges that he has not yet made his candidacy official and, therefore, he has not thought about who could be his deputy (Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

In the European Parliament, Lula said that he still doesn’t think about deputy, but he praised Geraldo Alckmin

It is speculated that an alliance is being forged between Alckmin and the PT

Lula stated that, despite having been adversaries, reconciliation is possible

O former president Lula (PT) is on a trip to Europe and, this Monday (15), he spoke at the European Parliament, in Brussels, during an event called “High Level Meeting of Latin America”, promoted by the social democratic bloc of the parliament.

When answering questions from journalists, Lula commented on his relationship with Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB), speculated to be vice president of the PT’s ticket in 2022. Lula did not guarantee that he will be a candidate for the presidency, but said that the PT will certainly run for the position.

“I already have 22 vice presidents, I already have eight ministers of economy, when I didn’t even decide to be a candidate. You see, the vice is a person who has to be taken very seriously in the relationship with the president. Because the vice president can be president, many things can happen. And then, the vice has to be a person who adds to the president, not who differs with the president,” said Lula when commenting on the speculations.

“I have an extraordinary respectful relationship with Alckmin, I was president when he was governor, we talked a lot. There is nothing that has happened between me and Alckmin that cannot be reconciled. There is not. Politics, sometimes, is like a football game: you kick the guy, the guy goes down crying in pain, but after the game is over, they meet, hug and go have a beer and discuss the next game ”, declared the PT.

According to the former president, when there are no offenses of a moral or personal nature, everything can be overcome. “I ran in the 2006 elections with Alckmin, but I want to tell you that I have a deep respect for Alckmin. I don’t have a vice yet, because I haven’t discussed my candidacy. When I decided to be a candidate, then I would go out into the field to look for someone to be vice-president.”

Lula also criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). According to the PT, Bolsonaro is a “bad copy of Donald Trump”. Lula lamented the end of Bolsa Família, which ended to be replaced by Auxílio Brasil. For the PT, the new social program has an electoral tone and was created to help Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign in 2022.

Alckmin does not deny possibility

Quoted as possible vice on the plate of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency in 2022, the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin stated on Friday (12) that is “honored” with the memory of his name, but said that the decision on the candidacy is not for now.

“They’ve already said that I’m going to be a candidate for the Senate, for governor, for vice president. Let’s listen. I am very honored to remember my name”, said he, who is leaving the PSDB.

The former governor added that he will “mature by talking” and denied that he has insurmountable differences with Lula. In his opinion, politics must be done with civility and with someone who appreciates democracy. And praised this quality in the former president.

Alckmin stated, however, that the decision on the candidacy “is not for now”. He is also a pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo.