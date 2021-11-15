Nurse who fought Covid earns R$ 1 million on retirement day

After more than 35 years of dedication to her work and acting on the front lines fighting Covid-19 during the pandemic, an American nurse from the state of Kentucky won a meager $200,000 in the lottery — just over R$1 million at the current price.

“It was unbelievable. I had just retired that day,” he said. “I see this as a sign that I should stop working,” he told CNN.

The winning ticket, according to the winner, cost $10 and was purchased at a convenience store last week. For safety, the health professional asked the news portal not to have the identity disclosed and said that he has worked to combat the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

After discovering that she took the “ballad”, she still had to drive about three hours to the state lottery headquarters. In the end, the adjusted premium after payment of taxes was US$ 142 thousand, just over R$ 775 thousand in direct conversion.

