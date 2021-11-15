Ocon defends Verstappen after fine in Interlagos

Esteban Ocon had a discreet day in the sprint race held this Saturday (13) in Interlagos, after a good performance in the second free practice. The Alpine Frenchman finished in ninth place, but starts in eighth at the São Paulo GP, thanks to a punishment suffered by Lewis Hamilton.

After the first race of the weekend, Ocon analyzed the strategies that were used in the qualifying race and also the format of the novelty implemented by Formula 1 this season.

“Choosing soft tires has definitely worked out really well for us. We started in tenth, gained two positions early on, making the maneuver on the outside over Daniel [Ricciardo]. We had problems with AlphaTauri last week, but this time we were able to be competitive. It was cool, a very positive performance and I leave with a good feeling for tomorrow’s race”, he stated.

Esteban Ocon finished the sprint race inside the top-10 (Photo: Alpine)

“Alonso had great performances in both [corridas sprint] that we had, it seems that this format works very well for a car like ours. Of course we will accept whatever is decided for the good of our sport and for the team. I don’t know, I need to review the race, but it was cool, I had an evolution in the race, I did some overtaking and, for us, it’s a more attractive weekend. In fact, I will accept the decision that is taken”, he added.

During the race, Ocon was overtaken by Lewis Hamilton. After training yesterday, the Brit was disqualified due to irregularities in the rear wing of Mercedes and started at the end of the grid this Saturday.

Esteban analyzed the brief and unbalanced dispute that he had in Interlagos and also spoke about the fine suffered by Max Verstappen for tampering with his rival’s car in a closed park.

“I didn’t have much to do, Lewis was excellent, he did what was expected of him. I didn’t have enough car to keep him behind me”, declared the Frenchman.

“Regarding the punishment, I think it was fair for Hamilton, any mechanical change made to the car outside the rules has to be punished. Max didn’t do anything wrong and the things that happened in the past in other categories don’t change what I think”, he concluded.

The start is scheduled for 2 pm (GMT) on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton was one of the big names in this Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos (Video: F1)

