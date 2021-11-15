One of the most famous traders in the market points out 5 cryptocurrencies that can track Bitcoin up 50%

One of the most well-known and respected analysts in the cryptocurrency market, the trader, Michael van de Poppe, is optimistic about cryptoactives and scored 5 altcoins that he believes should follow the Bitcoin (BTC) in a new bullish phase that could mean an increase of more than 50% in the price of BTC taking its value above US$100k.

One of the cryptocurrencies on the trader’s list is Cosmos (ATOM), a project that has been dubbed “the internet of blockchains”. According to the analyst there is a great possibility of an increase in the ATOM/BTC pair.

“This entire region we have here [0,00045 BTC – 0,00037 BTC no valor de $ 29,19 – $ 24] it’s definitely what I’m looking for in the next period as a potential entry point,” he said.

Furthermore, the analyst says that investors should be aware that Chailink (LINK) is still in a downtrend compared to Bitcoin (LINK / BTC), but, according to him, the pair should start a new bullish cycle at the end of this year and the beginning of next year.

“We can conclude that we are nearing the end of this corrective period in which we may want to break this one and turn around some levels before we continue. Moving averages are also coming into play at this stage, which is resulting in sideways action, but since we reverse the moving averages, it’s definitely one I want to buy,” he pointed out.

Curve, AAVE and Vechain

The third cryptocurrency on the analyst’s list is the Curve (CRV), the native token of the decentralized Curve Finance exchange. In it, the trader said that Curve is showing some strength against Bitcoin (BTC/CRV), but the pair should pull out resistance at 0.0001 BTC ($6.49) for bullish continuation.

Already fourth on Van de Poppe’s nominations is the Aave loan protocol, which cryptostrategist says AAVE/BTC is very close to breaking a key resistance that could push the cryptoactive’s price to a new all-time high.

“If we break this one (0.005690 BTC worth $367.89), I expect an acceleration towards the highs here (0.01 BTC worth $646.56), probably on the other side of the range. We’ve seen this happen before. ”

The latest altcoin the analyst is looking at is Vechain (VET), a cryptocurrency that the analyst has been pointing to since October, due to its potential applications and acceptance among entrepreneurs.

In it, Van de Poppe points out that VET is still in a downtrend against Bitcoin (VET/BTC), but can see support at 0.0000015 BTC ($0.09) for a possible reversal of the trend.

“We’re seeing lower highs and lower lows here, whereby I think we want to see a new test taking place at these lower limits. You want to do a new test in this region before we have any expansions, but definitely a nice test that will have these cycles before we start expanding to a new cycle.”

READ MORE