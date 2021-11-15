Only patient with Covid from a reference hospital for the disease in Rio is discharged and leaves the unit | Rio de Janeiro

The last patient hospitalized with Covid at the Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital, in Acari, in the North Zone of Rio, received an average discharge this Monday (15). The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), and the Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, accompanied the medical release.

Adelino Gomes Silva Filho, 70, lives on Ilha do Governador and has 29 children. He had been hospitalized since the 20th of August.

“I almost got dead, managed to survive, and I’m leaving. In a little while I’ll be home (…) Now I’m going to find my children and go on my way”, he said.

“Everyone was on my side, otherwise I would have died (…) The hardest moment was the beginning. At first I was freaked out. The doctors were very patient with me. I thank them with all my heart, that everything works out for them. They were really nice to me. I was supposed to go another way, but daddy in heaven wouldn’t let me, nor they”, said the patient with a list of the health professionals who attended him.

Adelino Gomes Silva Filho, 70 years old, the only patient with Covid, leaves hospital Ronaldo Gazolla

Adelino, the only patient in Covid from a reference hospital for the disease in Rio, is discharged

The unit was designated, at the beginning of the pandemic, to be the reference in the city in the treatment of the disease. Since the beginning of the health crisis, it is the first time that the number of hospitalized in the place has been zeroed.

Hospital will receive patients with sequelae

Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla

According to the panel on Covid of the City of Rio, the city had 37 people hospitalized because of the disease in the beginning of this Monday afternoon (15).

At the end of September, Secretary Daniel Soranz stated that Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla would again receive patients with sequelae from Covid and victims of other diseases.

“The hospital is now starting a new cycle, it will start treating patients with covid sequelae. The health network has 140 patients with sequelae of the disease. The hospital is going to open an outpatient clinic, it is starting to offer elective procedures so that we can normalize care,” said Soranz.

Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital has 4,000 employees and they all worked on fighting Covid. The unit has 420 beds, 280 of which are in the ICU. In 2021 alone, the hospital received 9,500 patients with Covid.

This Monday, the Republic’s Proclamation Holiday, there will be no vaccination against Covid-19 in Rio. Whoever had the second scheduled dose could be vaccinated on Saturday (13) and can also be vaccinated this Tuesday (16).