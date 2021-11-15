Opposition leads crucial parliamentary elections for Alberto Fernández’s government in Argentina | World

With 95.98% voted, the opposition led Argentina’s midterm parliamentary elections — voting is crucial for the center-left government of Alberto Fernández.

The centre-right Together for Change coalition, led by former president Mauricio Macri, appeared with 42.40% of the vote. Fernández’s coalition, the Frente de Todos, received 33.55% of the vote.

The election will renew half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate.

In the primaries that took place in September, Fernández’s coalition lost the opposition.

Argentina votes this Sunday to renew Senate and Chamber of Deputies

Participation in the election was 71%, the lowest percentage since the return of democracy.

If the result is confirmed, the government is likely to lose its majority in the Senate in December. It will be the first time since 1983 that Peronism will need allies to guarantee the approval of the laws sent by the Executive, according to the newspaper El Clarin.

In Argentina, the vice president also holds the position of president of the Senate. Therefore, the position is occupied by Cristina Kirchner. Today, she manages to control, as the majority of senators are from the ruling coalition.

1 of 2 Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández on November 11, 2021 — Photo: Matias Baglietto/Reuters Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández on November 11, 2021 — Photo: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

“We ended a very good election day. Everything went smoothly. According to the first data from the National Electoral Chamber, we have a percentage of turnout between 71 and 72%. There were more people than in the September primaries,” said Interior Minister Wado de Pedro, shortly after the closing of the polling centers at 18:00 local time (the same time as Brasília).

2 of 2 Argentine Senate virtual session photo on May 13 — Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Arquivo/Reuters Argentina Senate virtual session photo on May 13 — Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Arquivo/Reuters

Fernández sought to ensure governability for the next two years of his term, while all candidates are already thinking about the 2023 presidential race.

Before releasing the results, Macri said that “these next two years will be difficult” and, in a winning tone, assured that his coalition “will act with great responsibility, helping to make the transition as orderly as possible”.

In recent weeks, the government has announced economic measures and price controls, in an attempt to combat the soaring inflation, which accumulates 41.8% between January and October, one of the highest in the world.

Fernández also toughened his speech about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which Argentina is trying to reach an agreement to replace the 2018 stand-by credit of 44 billion dollars.

“We are also having to resolve the debt they left us with the IMF, of course we have to resolve it. But I will not resolve it in five minutes because whoever resolves this issue in five minutes is because he agreed with the Fund in everything he asks for,” he said. Fernández at the end of the campaign.

If it doesn’t get the new agreement, Argentina – which has 40% of its population in poverty – will have to pay US$ 19 billion to the IMF in 2022 and the same amount in 2023.

Elections take place when the country is emerging from the last recession that started in 2018 and deepened with a 9.9% drop in GDP in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The drop in the number of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks and the advance of the vaccination program – with more than 60% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule and another 20% with the first dose – allow the resumption of activities and recovery.

But the growth of nearly 9% of GDP forecast for this year only takes the situation back to the beginning of the Fernández administration, when Argentina had accumulated two years of recession.