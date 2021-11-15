Palmeiras has three suspensions for the derby against São Paulo, at Allianz

Felipe Melo, Dudu and Deyverson are out of the derby against São Paulo, next Wednesday (17), at Allianz Parque. The captain had been preserved in the victories against Santos and Atlético-GO and returned for the duel this Sunday (14), when he received the third yellow card. The forward was sent off at the end of the match. A scuffle after the final whistle ended in red for Deyverson.

The defensive midfielder received the warning after the referee signaled Victor Luis’s penalty in Lucca, in the second half, but Wellington had fouled Raphael Veiga. The VAR took a while to call Caio Max and the shirt 30 kicked the ball away when Fred was getting ready for the kick, which was, rightly, cancelled.

As a result, Felipe Melo was substituted for the entry of Danilo Barbosa. Without the presence of the defensive midfielder, Abel Ferreira must assemble the pair of defensive midfielders with Zé Rafael and Danilo, as happened against Santos and Atlético-GO.

Dudu had been warned with a yellow card at the end of the first half and, at the end of the match, he made another foul, being sent off. After the final whistle, Deyverson complained to Samuel Xavier and was sent off.

Palmeiras and São Paulo face off at 8:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, and more than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the match. It will be the first classic as home team since the return of the fans.