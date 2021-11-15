Palmeiras will have to overcome errors of defeat and embezzlement against São Paulo – 11/15/2021

The defeat against Fluminense last night (14) meant for Palmeiras, in addition to breaking the streak of six consecutive victories, two concerns for the derby against São Paulo, on Wednesday (17): the failures of marking in the confrontation at Maracanã, especially in midfield, and the embezzlement at Choque-Rei, which can reach five names.

At least three athletes will not be in the match against Tricolor Paulista at Allianz Parque: Dudu, Felipe Melo and Deyverson, all suspended — and for avoidable reasons. At the end of the game against Flu, the shirt 43 and idol from Palmeira took the second yellow card after fighting back a foul committed by Samuel Xavier.

The experienced midfielder, on the other hand, after scoring a penalty for the hosts, kicked the ball from the lime mark as a protest and, hanging, took the yellow card that took him out of the derby. The penalty was not even noted, as the bid was reviewed by the VAR and annulled by referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira.

Ultimately, Deyverson didn’t even take the field on the 2-1 setback, but got into a mess after the final whistle and was yellowed. Also hanging, he will lose Shock-King.

The list of absences could increase to five, as left-back Joaquín Piquerez and defender Gustavo Gómez are available to the Uruguayan and Paraguayan teams, respectively, and will have matches on Tuesday night. As the derby will be on the following day, it is not yet known if they will be available for the confrontation on Wednesday.

Marking errors and lack of intensity in the middle cost Verdão

When, at 27 minutes into the game, Dudu hit a perfect shot from the middle, at the angle, and opened the scoring at Maracanã, Palmeiras was better on the field, and the similar scenario indicated Verdão’s seventh straight victory in Serie A. Abel Ferreira’s team dominated the game by midfield and canceled Tricolor’s advances, leading to danger to Marcos Felipe’s goal in two other opportunities, with Rony and Gustavo Scarpa.

However, on the return from the break, the roles were reversed: Marcão’s team returned with more intensity, aggressive in marking and attacking, tied just after 23 seconds in the final stage: when Felipe Melo failed to mark, defensive midfielder Yago Felipe advanced with plenty of room down the middle, finished from the edge of the area and had a detour in Luan to tie the game.

Clearly worn out, the midfield sector of Palmeira continued to lose duels and offering space for the tricolors, who had great chances to turn with David Braz, free kick, Lucca and John Kennedy.

But it was once again with Yago Felipe, in a move similar to the equalizer, that Flu secured the victory. Cazares made a good play on the right and found the defensive midfielder, who had time to receive it in the middle, fix it and kick in, beating Weverton once again.

The spaces offered and the marking errors were observed by Abel Ferreira, who pointed out two main reasons for the substantial drop in performance in the final stage, and consequently the tricolor turn.

“We, in the second half, were not strong, especially in midfield. One part for lack of physical freshness, another for lack of focus. The game ended up being defined with a ball outside the area, a very well placed shot. We can’t have the ability to impose our game [no segundo tempo”, avaliou o técnico, que viu dois jogos distintos no primeiro tempo, com vantagem palmeirense, e no segundo, com domínio do Flu.

Outra justificativa do treinador português foi a falta de descanso do elenco do Verdão, que teve um dia a menos de preparo para o jogo que o adversário carioca.

“Um dia a mais de descanso faz uma diferença terrível. As equipes que manejarem melhor o calendário vão ter mais probabilidade de chegar ao fim do campeonato e ganhar o Brasileirão ou ter uma melhor classificação. A única coisa que peço aqui é que seja igual para todos”, destacou o comandante.

Yago Felipe jogador do Fluminense comemora seu gol durante partida contra o Palmeiras no estadio Maracana pelo campeonato Brasileiro A 2021 Imagem: Thiago Ribeiro/Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Se o pouco tempo para recuperação foi determinante para o revés no Rio de Janeiro, o Palmeiras deverá lidar com isso mais uma vez, agora no clássico contra o São Paulo, já que o elenco terá somente dois dias para se preparar para o Choque-Rei, na quarta-feira (17).

Para além dos desfalques e das falhas observadas contra o Flu, os alviverdes ainda terão pela frente um rival que, somente dois pontos à frente do Z4 e com um jogo a mais, precisa urgentemente de três pontos para fugir das últimas posições da tabela de classificação.

O jogo, válido pela 33ª rodada da Série A, ocorre às 20h30 (horário de Brasília), no Allianz Parque. Em terceiro lugar, o Verdão soma 58 pontos. Com 38, o Tricolor Paulista é o 15º colocado. Bahia (16º) e Juventude (17º) estão logo atrás, e têm 36 pontos.