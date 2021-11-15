Pamela Rosa equals legend and becomes the greatest champion in Street League history; see winners list

Pamela Rosa made history (once again) in the world of skateboarding. By winning the title at the Super Crown Championship, in Jacksonville, this Sunday, she became the first Brazilian skater to be a two-time champion and, in addition, became the biggest winner of the World Tour in the current format.

Exclusive testimonial: ‘I grew up, call me Rayssa Leal’

Pamela Rosa reached two titles and equaled the North American Lacey Backer, who was champion in 2016 and 2017.

Japanese Aori Nishimura can also be considered two-time world champion. But one was in the Street League and the other in a tournament held by World Skate, focused on scoring for the Olympic Games.





Check out the Street League champions:

Nyjah Huston (USA), 15 years old

Sean Malto (USA), 22 years old

Nyjah Huston (USA), 17 years old

2013 — New Jersey, USA

Chris Cole (USA), 31 years old

Nyjah Huston (USA), 19 years old

Support:Olympic success boosts skateboarding social projects in the country

Kelvin Hoefler, 22 years old

Letícia Bufoni, 22 years old

2016 — Los Angeles, USA

Shane O’Neill (AUS), 26 years old

Lacey Baker (USA), 24 years old

Nyjah Huston (USA), 22 years old

Lacey Baker (USA), 25 years old

2018 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nyjah Huston (USA), 23 years old

Aori Nishimura (JAP), 17 years old

2019 — São Paulo, Brazil

Nyjah Huston (USA), 24 years old

Pamela Rosa, 20 years old

2021 — Jacksonville, USA

Pamela Rosa, 22 years old