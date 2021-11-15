Pamela Rosa equals legend and becomes the greatest champion in Street League history; see winners list

Pamela Rosa made history (once again) in the world of skateboarding. By winning the title at the Super Crown Championship, in Jacksonville, this Sunday, she became the first Brazilian skater to be a two-time champion and, in addition, became the biggest winner of the World Tour in the current format.
Pamela Rosa reached two titles and equaled the North American Lacey Backer, who was champion in 2016 and 2017.
Japanese Aori Nishimura can also be considered two-time world champion. But one was in the Street League and the other in a tournament held by World Skate, focused on scoring for the Olympic Games.
Check out the Street League champions:
Nyjah Huston (USA), 15 years old
Sean Malto (USA), 22 years old
Nyjah Huston (USA), 17 years old
2013 — New Jersey, USA
Chris Cole (USA), 31 years old
Nyjah Huston (USA), 19 years old
