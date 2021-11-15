Pâmela Rosa put on a show and won the two-time world skate street championship; Rayssa Leal completes a double and takes the silver

Brasileira won the two-time world skate street championship by winning the decision in Jacksonville, Florida, United States.

The last step of the Skate Street World was played this Sunday (14), in Jacksonville, Florida, and had a Brazilian brilliance. pink pamela took the gold and won the bi-championship world championship, as it had expired in 2019. Rayssa Leal, a fairy, was the silver. momiji, who won gold in Tokyo, took bronze.

Pamela reached the decision after scoring the highest score and qualifying in the Super Crown semifinal. The Brazilian joined Fadinha, who went straight to the decision by occupying the first place in the ranking of Street League Skateboarding (SLS).

In the grand final, the two Brazilians joined six more opponents. Each made a lap of 1min45s and four maneuvers. The three highest marks were worth.

Pamela started the work and, right away, reached a grade of 4.6. Rayssa took a 3.8 in the first streak.

On the second lap, Pamela Rosa received a 5.7 and jumped into the lead with a 10.3 accumulated. Rayssa, on the other hand, didn’t let it go either, receiving a 6 in the second streak and getting 9.8.

Olympic medalist, Fadinha showed that he really wanted the title. In the third sequence, a 6.9 and a sum of 16.7. Pamela, on the other hand, reached a 6 and, in the sum, reached 16.3. Until then, the two Brazilians had doubled in the first two positions.

Pamela Rosa at World Skate Street Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With the end of the lap and four maneuvers, Rayssa passed in first, Momiji in second, Samarria in third and Pamela in fourth.

In the final four, the quartet would be entitled to two maneuvers. Pamela Rosa took a 7.7 in the first, while Rayssa Leal didn’t complete the maneuver. In the decisive, Pamela improved the note, received an 8.1 and got 21.8 in the accumulated and won the title. Fadinha got the silver and Momiji got the bronze.