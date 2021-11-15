Paolla Oliveira about the first time she heard a song by Diogo Nogueira for her: ‘Dei even a choradinha’ | Fantastic

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira are the most “shipped” couple in Brazil at the moment. Together for five months, the two demonstrate their passion on social media and the singer even made a song especially for his new lover: “Flor de Caña”, which has just won a video, and that the Fantastic showed first hand (see the video below).
“There’s a little bit of us, a little bit of history. And when it ends: ‘She’s the prettiest.’ What did I do? I even cried. You can’t do that to me!”, says the actress, joking with Diogo .
The cupid of this couple is known throughout Brazil: Mumuzinho. The singer made a video call between the two. “He made a video call, I answered. There was Mumuzinho: hey, I don’t know what… That way of his. ‘I want to introduce you to someone, a great friend. You’re single, huh? I’ll introduce you to Paolla Oliveira'”, recalls Diogo.
Happy, Paolla uses one of the lines of the song, “she is the most beautiful”, to talk about the moment she is living:
“The prettiest is always the one who is most in love, the one who is enlightened, the one who may be feeling something close to our meeting here.”
Paolla Oliveira on a relationship with Diogo Nogueira: ‘Almost a toothbrush together’
