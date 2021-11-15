Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira have plans to live together

One of the most beloved couples in the country today, Diogo Nogueira, 40, and Paolla Oliveira, 39, do not live together yet, but they are close to it.

“No, but almost. If we when OK don’t live a more intense life together, soon it’s show for one side and soap opera to the other. So it’s all close. Almost a toothbrush together”, said Paolla, in an interview with her boyfriend to “Fantástico” today, when asked about “putting the brushes together”.

“But OK close,” completed Diogo.

The main topic of conversation was the song “Flor de Caña”, which the samba dancer wrote for the actress. Diogo said he stayed in touch with his friends through WhatsApp and working on the music, but he didn’t tell Paolla anything. “Then I couldn’t stand it and I said. And she: I want to see it now!”.

We have little time, but we already have a little story there. And he talks about the world he’s going to present, his world for me. And ends up saying ‘she is the most beautiful’. I even gave a little cry, I said he couldn’t do this to me “, confessed Paolla, when talking about the song.

“The most beautiful thing is that it’s in love, enlightened, feeling something close to our meeting. I hope the music not only lulls me and my heart softened, but more people,” added the actress.

Diogo also confirmed that Mumunzinho was the “cupid” of the duo. “He made a video call and he was like, ‘Hey, are you single?’

The samba dancer also revealed that the couple has been together for 5 months and thanked the audience for their affection.

“This affection and this love of the person for both of us is incredible. It’s so good to live that, in this moment”, he declared.

Paolla and Diogo took up the relationship in July, after months of speculation.