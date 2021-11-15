Paolla Oliveira on dating Diogo Nogueira: ‘Almost a toothbrush together’ | Fantastic

Together for five months, the couple Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira have an official soundtrack. And the music that rocks the romance between the two is a composition by the singer, made totally inspired by the beloved.

SEE THE LETTER: Diogo Nogueira releases music for Paolla Oliveira and comments on the cover of the single: ‘Amor moves the world’

“Flor de Caña” just got a clip and reporter Renata Capucci followed the day of recording. Diogo and Paolla told details about the beginning of their relationship and also how the song composition work was in an exclusive interview with Fantastic.

Watch the video Flor de Caña, by Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira

Renata Cappucci: Has anyone ever made music for you in your life?

Paolla Oliveira: No, no, no. Quite the opposite. Look at the smile!

Renata Cappucci: Did you make the song and tell him how or was it something that went together?

Diogo Nogueira: I stayed in contact with my partners, Rodrigo Leite and Cau Ique, for two or three days. And we kept communicating via Whatsapp, because they live in São Paulo. But I didn’t say anything. Then, we were lying down, we were in our seats, and I said: “quickly, quickly… I’m going to write something here”.

1 de 1 Paolla Oliveira participates in the music video for the song Flor de Caña, released by her boyfriend, singer and samba dancer Diogo Nogueira — Photo: Reproduction/Fantástico Paolla Oliveira participates in the video for the song Flor de Caña, released by her boyfriend, singer and samba dancer Diogo Nogueira — Photo: Reproduction/Fantástico

The couple guarantees that they do not live together yet, but they are almost. “Not. If when we are together we don’t live a more intense life, close. In a little while, it’s a show on one side, a soap opera on the other. So, it’s all close. Almost a toothbrush together”, says Paolla.

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts

The Isto É Fantástico podcast is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with Fantástico’s journalism stamp: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.