Paolla Oliveira raises temperature by posting bikini photos on the web – Famous

This Sunday (11/14), the actress
Paolla Oliveira
shared a photo through social networks and decided to enjoy the sun on a day at the beach. Following the images posted, the famous woman posed half sideways wearing a pink and orange bikini, decorated with a large shirt, a scarf in her hair and sunglasses.
As the post caption, the girlfriend of
Diogo Nogueira
used only one sun emoji and one wave emoji.
“Photograph”
,
“You are so wonderful”
,
“Perfect”
,
“Beautiful thing”
,
“Wonder Woman”
,
“I dream to be beautiful like this”
and
“What a cat”
were some of the comments left by fans in the post.
This Sunday (11/14), the actress will be on the
fantastic
,
TV Globo
, accompanied by her boyfriend
Diogo Nogueira
. The couple talk about the beginning of the relationship in conversation with the reporter
Renata Capucci
, also covering other day-to-day details.
However, netizens began to speculate that there could be something else, like a possible pregnancy.
“Paola Oliveira will announce on Fantstico that she is pregnant with Diogo Nogueira. Write it down”
, wrote on social networks an Internet user.
“Paolla is pregnant?”
, asked another
. “Beautiful couple… I think the surprise will be marriage proposal or are they pregnant”
, said one more.
The interview for the
fantastic
will also address the composition made by
Diogo
for
Paola
, call
Flower of the Hunt
. The famous took up dating in July of last year, becoming loved by fans and the media itself. They currently live together and became the parents of a pet, the kitchen called
Bruttus Batuque
.