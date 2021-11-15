Paolla Oliveira raises temperature by posting bikini photos on the web – Famous

by

reproduce
Paolla Oliveira (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Sunday (11/14), the actress


Paolla Oliveira

shared a photo through social networks and decided to enjoy the sun on a day at the beach. Following the images posted, the famous woman posed half sideways wearing a pink and orange bikini, decorated with a large shirt, a scarf in her hair and sunglasses.

As the post caption, the girlfriend of

Diogo Nogueira

used only one sun emoji and one wave emoji.

“Photograph”

,

“You are so wonderful”

,

“Perfect”

,

“Beautiful thing”

,

“Wonder Woman”

,

“I dream to be beautiful like this”

and

“What a cat”

were some of the comments left by fans in the post.

This Sunday (11/14), the actress will be on the

fantastic

,

TV Globo

, accompanied by her boyfriend

Diogo Nogueira

. The couple talk about the beginning of the relationship in conversation with the reporter

Renata Capucci

, also covering other day-to-day details.

However, netizens began to speculate that there could be something else, like a possible pregnancy.

“Paola Oliveira will announce on Fantstico that she is pregnant with Diogo Nogueira. Write it down”

, wrote on social networks an Internet user.

“Paolla is pregnant?”

, asked another

. “Beautiful couple… I think the surprise will be marriage proposal or are they pregnant”

, said one more.

The interview for the

fantastic

will also address the composition made by

Diogo

for


Paola

, call

Flower of the Hunt

. The famous took up dating in July of last year, becoming loved by fans and the media itself. They currently live together and became the parents of a pet, the kitchen called

Bruttus Batuque

.