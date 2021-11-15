Paolla Oliveira raises temperature by posting bikini photos on the web – Famous

Paolla Oliveira (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Sunday (11/14), the actress



Paolla Oliveira



shared a photo through social networks and decided to enjoy the sun on a day at the beach. Following the images posted, the famous woman posed half sideways wearing a pink and orange bikini, decorated with a large shirt, a scarf in her hair and sunglasses.

As the post caption, the girlfriend of



Diogo Nogueira



used only one sun emoji and one wave emoji.



“Photograph”



,



“You are so wonderful”



,



“Perfect”



,



“Beautiful thing”



,



“Wonder Woman”



,



“I dream to be beautiful like this”



and



“What a cat”



were some of the comments left by fans in the post.

This Sunday (11/14), the actress will be on the



fantastic



,



TV Globo



, accompanied by her boyfriend



Diogo Nogueira



. The couple talk about the beginning of the relationship in conversation with the reporter



Renata Capucci



, also covering other day-to-day details.

However, netizens began to speculate that there could be something else, like a possible pregnancy.



“Paola Oliveira will announce on Fantstico that she is pregnant with Diogo Nogueira. Write it down”



, wrote on social networks an Internet user.



“Paolla is pregnant?”



, asked another



. “Beautiful couple… I think the surprise will be marriage proposal or are they pregnant”



, said one more.

The interview for the



fantastic



will also address the composition made by



Diogo



for



Paola



, call



Flower of the Hunt



. The famous took up dating in July of last year, becoming loved by fans and the media itself. They currently live together and became the parents of a pet, the kitchen called



Bruttus Batuque



.