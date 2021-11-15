Partial result indicates defeat of Fernández in the Argentine legislative elections

BUENOS AIRES — The first results of the election held this Sunday in Argentina to partially renew Congress confirmed the defeat predicted by polls by the Frente de Todos, an alliance that supports the government of President Alberto Fernández. According to projections, the coalition of Peronists and Kirchnerists is likely to lose a majority in the Senate, which was controlled by this political force for 38 years, but could retain the largest caucus in the Chamber of Deputies.

In the capital, a stronghold of the conservative opposition, the Avança Liberdade party, led by far-right economist Javier Milei, who was a candidate for the first term of deputy, won 17% of the votes, against 13% obtained in the primary elections held in September.

After the results were released, Fernández released a recorded statement, in which he acknowledged having made mistakes, which he did not specify, and called for “constructive dialogue” with the opposition.

— Argentina has been advancing. Even with difficulties, we are getting to our feet. We must prioritize national agreements, consensus among the great majorities to agree an agenda. A responsible and open opposition to dialogue is a patriotic opposition. And we need that patriotism.

With 89% of the votes for deputies counted, the opposition Frente Juntos pelaChange, of former president Mauricio Macri, led in most of the 23 provinces and in the capital, but the Frente de Todos managed to recover partially in relation to voting in the primaries, when only won in six of the regions.

In the 72-seat Senate, chaired by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, the projection was that the government would lose 7 of its 15 seats that were at stake and would have 34, instead of the current 41. Together for the change, in turn, would go from 25 to 34 seats, a tie, with the other four seats controlled by independents.

Hours before the result was announced, Cristina’s absence to monitor the poll at the headquarters of the ruling Frente de Todos coalition fueled rumors that a defeat was expected:

“I was told to rest. Nothing to worry about, but the effort to participate in the Frente de Todos closing rally delayed the postoperative evolution. That’s why tonight I won’t be able to be, as I’d like and as I’ve always done, at headquarters. I embrace you all”, wrote Cristina on her social networks, who earlier this month underwent a hysterectomy, a surgery to remove the uterus.

After the government’s setback in the September primaries, eyes were turned to the populous province of Buenos Aires, the historic bastion of Peronism, where the government was defeated in the Senate race, with the election of its opponent Diego Santilli, who scored 40.11 % of votes against 38.36% of the governing Victoria Solosa Paz.

When voting, Macri, the opposition’s main reference, said that “these next two years will be difficult” and, in a tone of victory, guaranteed that his coalition “will act with great responsibility, helping to make the transition as orderly as possible.”

“A big defeat would leave Fernandez with little political power, as part of a coalition full of internal grievances and a pile of economic problems to fix, starting with inflation,” Ignacio Labaqui, an Argentine analyst at Medley Global Advisors, told Reuters.

With the legislative, Fernández sought to ensure governability for the next two years of his term, while most candidates are already thinking about running for President in 2023. In recent weeks, his government has announced economic measures and price controls, in an attempt to fight inflation, which accumulates 41.8% between January and October, one of the highest in the world. Fernández also toughened his speech about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which Argentina is trying to renegotiate the payment of the US$ 44 billion received in an agreement made during the Macri government.