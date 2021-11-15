Patriots run over Browns, Brady and Bucs lose, Tannehill commands victory over Saints

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones commanded big win against the Browns.

week 10 of NFL it featured a real Patriots show at Sunday’s first hour games. With Mac Jones at the helm, the New England Patriots did not take notice to win the Cleveland Browns by 45 to 7.

Playing at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots left behind the scoreboard in Hooper’s TD, noted for the Browns. But shortly after, in a nice pass from Jones to Henry, the owners of the house left everything the same in the first room.

On the first play of the 2nd quarter, Mayfield was intercepted by Dugger, who ran to the 5-yd-line. New England turned the game around with Stevenson’s TD and increased the lead to 21-7 with Bourne, in a beautiful pass from Jones.

And Jones continued to put on a show. Commanding the actions and distributing the offensive plays very well, Bill Bellichick’s team triumphed over the Browns with great ease.

New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans played a more balanced match at Nissan Stadium. The first TD of the match came out for the visitors. Siemian found Smith, free, who only had the job of putting the Saints ahead.

The Titans took the lead at the end of the first half with a good move by Tannehill, who made room in the defense.

At 12 of the 3rd quarter, the hosts opened up even more with Pruitt, alone in the end zone. But the visitors dreamed again of a possible TD victory noted by Ingram.

And the end of the game was chilling! Callaway scored the TD, left the game two behind, but New Orleans failed to convert. Titans win 23-21.

