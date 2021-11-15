Pineapple peel tea: discover the miraculous benefits and learn to make at home

After the fresh fruit, the pineapple peel tea is the best way to consume the fruit. Besides, let’s face it, it’s an excellent way to enjoy parts of the fruit that we would normally discard. But, not only that, this type of tea also has miraculous properties. And, you’ll find out all about it in today’s tips, November 14th, on Home & Agro.

After consuming the fruit pulp itself, you can also make a good pineapple peel tea. It is a simple and very versatile recipe. Even if you prefer it hot or cold, it doesn’t change the tea’s properties. By the way, most of the fruit’s vitamin C is concentrated in the skin. This gives one more reason not to discard such a valuable piece of fruit.

Also read: How to grow lettuce in pvc pipe with water: learn to grow your vegetables at home

Benefits of Pineapple Peel Tea

Now, yes, in addition to its versatility, this is the type of fruit that brings miraculous benefits for the body. And, the first one is the fact that its barks have a low caloric value. Furthermore, it is a diuretic tea and contributes to the weight loss process. We already know that here there are few calories, on the other hand, it is a rich source of nutrients such as protein and fiber.

With all the composition, the pineapple peel tea is a good aid for the digestion process. Also, tea has healing properties. You can see this, for example, through the anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effect. Furthermore, it is an excellent stimulant for the immune system and a perfect antioxidant.

Learn more: How to plant a mini coconut tree in the garden: super easy tips that will give your backyard a special touch

How to Make Pineapple Peel Tea

The preparation recipe is quite simple. And, it needs basic and easy-to-find ingredients. For this, just:

1.5 liters of water;

Pineapple Peels;

5 carnations;

1 cinnamon stick;

10 mint leaves.

First, you must bring the water to a boil. Only after the water heats up should you add the pineapple peel, cloves and cinnamon. At this time, you must not stir the ingredients. Finally, you’ll add mint, which will give a better flavor to the pineapple peel tea. Now just cover and wait for 5 minutes to boil. The last act should be to remove the skins, cloves and cinnamon. This is the type of recipe that can be served cold or hot.

You’ll also like to know: Learn how to make homemade pepper sauce: great tip for you to get a little extra by selling natural products